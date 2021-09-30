High Wind Watch issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-02 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...South winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Central and Southern Panhandle along and south of the Icy Strait corridor including Juneau, Ketchikan, Metlakatla Sitka, Port Alexander, Hydaburg, Craig, Thorne Bay, Hollis, Edna Bay, Kake, Wrangell, Tenakee Springs, Pelican, Elfin Cove, and other communities. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Aviation and marine transportation could be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is increasing in a widespread high wind event across Southeast Alaska. An eventual wind shift is likely from the SE to SW which could bring down weakened trees and power lines. There is still uncertainty as to when the strongest winds will occur. At this time, the strongest winds for the coast will likely be Friday night with the strongest winds inland, sometime Saturday morning. Changes in speed and track of the storm could alter the timing and location of the highest winds.