CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince Of Wales-hyder Census Area, AK

High Wind Watch issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-01 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-02 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...South winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Central and Southern Panhandle along and south of the Icy Strait corridor including Juneau, Ketchikan, Metlakatla Sitka, Port Alexander, Hydaburg, Craig, Thorne Bay, Hollis, Edna Bay, Kake, Wrangell, Tenakee Springs, Pelican, Elfin Cove, and other communities. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Aviation and marine transportation could be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is increasing in a widespread high wind event across Southeast Alaska. An eventual wind shift is likely from the SE to SW which could bring down weakened trees and power lines. There is still uncertainty as to when the strongest winds will occur. At this time, the strongest winds for the coast will likely be Friday night with the strongest winds inland, sometime Saturday morning. Changes in speed and track of the storm could alter the timing and location of the highest winds.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elfin Cove, AK
City
Wrangell, AK
City
Thorne Bay, AK
City
Edna Bay, AK
City
Central, AK
County
Prince Of Wales-hyder Census Area, AK
City
Ketchikan, AK
City
Port Alexander, AK
City
Kake, AK
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Extreme Weather#High Wind Watch#Cape Decision#Inner Channels#Pelican

Comments / 0

Community Policy