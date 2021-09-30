Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-30 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc; Outagamie; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Winnebago DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities will continue to improve across northeast and east central Wisconsin this morning, and most of the fog should mix out by 10 am. Until then, patchy dense fog will result in locally hazardous travel conditions. Motorists should exercise caution.alerts.weather.gov
