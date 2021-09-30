Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fond Du Lac, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-30 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington; Waukesha DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities have largely improved above criteria within the advisory area. Areas of patchy dense fog may linger until 10 AM, especially in Sheboygan, Ozaukee, and Washington Counties, but will be less widespread than during the overnight hours.alerts.weather.gov
