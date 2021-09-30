CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Your Last Chance To Become A Master Gardener This Year -Deadline For Sign Up

By Kelly Cordes
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you find yourself trying to grow plants in your backyard last year, even though you’ve never done it before? Or maybe you are someone who really loves gardening and you spent even more time in your gardens last year than ever before. Well, if you have a passion for gardening, or if you are just wanting to learn more about horticulture, or maybe you have an obsession with learning more about how to create a pollinator garden? You might want to consider becoming an Extension Master Gardener.

