Atlanta, GA

The Battery Atlanta hosting Hoots N Howls: Halloween Dog Costume Contest

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 4 days ago

The Battery Atlanta

Happy Howl-o-ween! Four-legged friends and their pet parents are invited to join in on the Halloween fun this year at The Battery Atlanta! In addition to live music and various vendors, guests can dress their fur babies in their best costume for a chance to win this year’s Halloween Dog Costume Contest! A $5 entry fee is required for each dog with all proceeds benefitting animal rescue organizations.

Oct. 31 from 1-4 p.m.

