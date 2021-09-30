The Battery Atlanta hosting Hoots N Howls: Halloween Dog Costume Contest

Junior engineers and dreamers are invited to explore Children’s Museum of Atlanta’s new Innovation Station, set to open on Sept. 18. The design lab makerspace will be dedicated to helping youth find imaginative solutions to different problems with design challenges, immersive activities, workshops and classes – all centered around the engineering design process. On the same date, the Museum’s Art Studio will be reopening, launching an open-concept, walk-up center where families can use instructions and supplies to create predetermined, set projects. The studio explores artists from around the world and connects to other interactive exhibits within the Museum. To further the mission of imagination and design, these two engaging spaces will open to the public alongside the featured exhibit Rube Goldberg™: The World of Hilarious Invention!

