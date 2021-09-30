39th Annual Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy and Gunning Show Is Local Treat

It was old home weekend for many who attended the 39th annual Old Time Barnegat Decoy and Gunning Show in Tuckerton – no surprise that longtime residents of Tuckerton make a point of strolling the grounds along Lake Pohatcong, hoping to catch up with friendly faces they almost forgot they knew! Some of the “celebrities” included Tim and Paul Hart, Tom and John Gormley – men behind the creation of the Tuckerton Seaport – as well as Seaport Executive Director Brooke Salvanto, decoy carver Mark Ford, decoy collector Grove Conrad and cranberry farmer John Headley.