In 2021, natural gas generated a larger share of revenue for selected U.S. oil producers

Source: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on data from Evaluate Energy. Among 54 publicly traded crude oil producing companies, natural gas revenue accounted for 14% of total revenue in the first-quarter 2021. That percentage is the highest share among these oil-producing companies since at least 2018. The share of revenue associated with natural gas among these companies decreased to 10% during the second quarter of 2021, but it could remain relatively high as natural gas prices continue to increase.