Financial Reports

In 2021, natural gas generated a larger share of revenue for selected U.S. oil producers

 6 days ago

Source: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on data from Evaluate Energy. Among 54 publicly traded crude oil producing companies, natural gas revenue accounted for 14% of total revenue in the first-quarter 2021. That percentage is the highest share among these oil-producing companies since at least 2018. The share of revenue associated with natural gas among these companies decreased to 10% during the second quarter of 2021, but it could remain relatively high as natural gas prices continue to increase.

104.1 WIKY

Center Point Proposes Natural Gas Generators

There’s a public hearing next week on Center Point Energy’s plan to build two natural gas combustion turbines in Posey County. A company spokeswoman says the devices will address a strong demand for renewable energy. The facilities will cot about $323 million. That could ad about $23 to customers’ monthly...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
eia.gov

EIA projects accelerating renewable consumption and steady liquid fuels growth to 2050

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, International Energy Outlook 2021 (IEO2021) Note: Petroleum and other liquids includes biofuels. Today we released our International Energy Outlook 2021 (IEO2021). In the IEO2021 Reference case, which assumes current laws and regulations, we project that strong economic growth and growing populations will drive increases in global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption through 2050. Much of the increase in energy consumption will be met with liquid fuels and renewable energy sources. Natural gas- and coal-fired generation technologies as well as the emerging use of batteries will also prompt increased consumption.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Gas prices likely to rise nationwide as oil spikes, industry analyst says

Gas prices are likely to slowly rise nationwide as the price of oil nears its highest level in seven years, according to an industry analyst. Over the next two weeks, prices will likely rise in "most areas of the country," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business. However, the Great Lakes region "is likely to notice more pain before other areas," he added.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Surged To 2014 Levels Monday

Oil futures surged higher Monday as OPEC+ concluded a short meeting with agreement to maintain current plans for supply increases. Oil in New York jumped to the highest since 2014 following OPEC+’s decision to maintain a gradual supply hike even as a natural-gas crisis boosts crude demand. U.S. crude futures...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

New Mexico governor thanks oil and gas, cheers hydrogen plan

New Mexico’s Democratic governor is seeking legislation to help jump-start hydrogen production from natural gas in her state, a process that generates harmful greenhouse gases but could one day be harnessed to provide environmental benefits.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined the effort briefly at a convention of oil executives Monday in a speech that acknowledged the state’s reliance on industry tax revenue while pledging to enforce pro-environment regulations.It’s the latest tightrope walk for the governor who has promised action on climate change while also working to shield the state’s oil and gas producers from a federal drilling moratorium on public...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eia.gov

A change in China’s tax policy is affecting Asia's petroleum product trade

Source: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on data from Global Trade Tracker. In June of this year, China implemented a new consumption tax policy that affects imports of two fuels: mixed aromatics, which were blended into gasoline, and light cycle oil, which was blended into diesel. These components were previously exempt from China’s consumption tax. This new policy has reduced China’s imports of these products and its exports of petroleum products.
INDUSTRY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oil prices up by more than $2 per barrel after OPEC decision

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — OPEC and allied oil producing countries have stayed with their cautious approach to restoring oil production slashed during the pandemic, agreeing to add 400,000 barrels per day in November. The decision Monday by the Vienna-based oil cartel tracks with its established schedule of adding back...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

