COVID Update: State Death Toll Passes 8,700

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The death toll in Kentucky from COVID-19 has now risen to more than 8,700. The new number was reached Wednesday as Gov. Andy Beshear reported an additional 82 deaths. The deaths happened this month and last. In a video posted to social media, Beshear said the number of new cases and hospitalizations continues to decline overall. The state’s positivity rate fell to 10.05% on Wednesday, down from 10.40% on Tuesday. Kentucky reported 3,893 coronavirus cases Wednesday. Roughly a third of the new cases were school-age children. (There were 92 active COVID cases in Breckinridge County as of Wednesday.)