The 'Aladdin' reopening on Broadway lasted just a day before workers on the show tested positive for COVID-19

"Aladdin" on Broadway. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Broadway's "Aladdin" show was canceled Wednesday following breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the musical's company.

The cancellation of the show comes just a day after it reopened on Broadway following its shutdown from the pandemic.

"We will communicate the status of future performances" on Thursday, the show said.

Broadway's "Aladdin" show was canceled Wednesday night after breakthrough COVID-19 cases were reported within the company of the hit musical.

The cancellation of the show comes just a day after it reopened on Broadway following an 18-month shutdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre" on West 42nd Street in Manhattan's Times Square," the show announced on Twitter .

"Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority" the performance set for Wednesday night was canceled, the show said.

All tickets for Wednesday's performance will be refuded.

The show added, "We will communicate the status of future performances" on Thursday.

"We will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover," it said.

The cancellation marked a setback for Broadway's much-hyped reopening as the highly contagious Delta variant looms.