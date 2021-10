ALTON - St. Louis-based and family-owned Schnuck Markets, Inc. is hosting a company-wide career fair at all 111 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin as well as the Schnucks Bakery Plant on Thursday, Oct. 7. Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of positions offering flexible schedules, career advancement, paid weekly, health benefits (after a qualifying period), and other teammate perks. Most positions are part-time to start. No experience is necessary. Teammates hired at th Continue Reading

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO