Last year’s national protests over racial injustice, especially the brutal killing of George Floyd, served as a call to action for veteran comedian Jon Laster. Though he participated in protests near his home in Brooklyn last summer, Laster has always believed that simply marching would not bring lasting change. “George Floyd is me, so if you take away my comedy microphone, that could have been me on the ground, and no one would know the difference,” says Laster, who is approximately the same height, weight and skin tone as Floyd.

