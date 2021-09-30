CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to be Agile in a Non-Agile World

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Software Industry has a very basic objective, to build a top-quality product. To build an exceptional product, developers often encounter myriad challenges and dilemmas. It is crucial to have a correct software development methodology in place, that can boost the prospects of the software product. Agile is more of a mindset rather than a framework or a guideline. It asks developers to prioritize the work as it comes in, along with the existing set of identified tasks first and then keep on addressing the other work as well.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Codecademy

What Is Agile?

Whether you've been learning how to be a Front-End, Back-End, or Full-Stack Developer, you may have come across the concept of Agile software development. It's a popular term today, though many people aren't sure how it compares to its main counterpart, waterfall development. If you're curious about what Agile software...
SOFTWARE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Staying innovative and agile post-pandemic

The pandemic has shifted the way the industry views innovation. Leveraging the right technology such as video conferencing and enhancing risk management platforms, has helped both internal and external communication during a period in which organizations have had to adapt their approach to connectivity. Erin Fry (pictured), president and head...
PUBLIC HEALTH
datasciencecentral.com

How to Build a Regression Testing Strategy for Agile Teams

Regression testing is a process of testing the software and analyzing whether the change of code, update, or improvements of the application has not affected the software’s existing functionality. Regression testing in software engineering ensures the overall stability and functionality of existing features of the software. Regression testing ensures that...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Relaible and Secure API: How to Test with Hoppscotch

We will study how API Testing is done in Hoppscotch. The best way of learning is by working on it practically. The API is the middle layer between User Interface and Backend Server. Hoppscotch is a testing tool that allows us to work easily with APIs. Learn how to make different HTTP Requests along with the 4 most common Request Methods - GET, POST, PUT & DELETE. Also, how to organize all of our API Requests using Collections and creating & using variables by using Environments.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How To Be#Software Design#The Software Industry#Tech#Non Agile Methodology Non#Linear#Sdlc
finextra.com

Agile Series: Building infrastructure

Recently I have been approached by a few people that agree with all my previous posts on agile, however, at the same time they question how it can work when it comes to building infrastructure. I get asked this because many will say, “surely at RTGS.global you're not following agile to build out the underlying infrastructure?”
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

IBM i Green Screen Modernization for 5250 Applications

IBM i has proven to be extremely reliable, easy to use, inexpensive to maintain, flexible and secure. 5250 green screen apps were the perfect solution when they needed powerful yet safe and reliable enterprise tools. IBM i doesn’t provide tools for frequent changes to 5250 apps. Web-enabled apps eliminate a lot of unnecessary processes from the old 5250s. Modernized apps encourage innovative business processes, such as providing partners and customers with new capabilities that simplify orders and sales. This, in turn, leads to better efficiency and higher revenues.
SOFTWARE
tippnews.com

Agile Launches MBS Pool Bidding

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Agile, a groundbreaking fintech bringing mortgage lenders and broker dealers on to a single electronic platform, today announced the launch of MBS pool bidding, enabling lenders and dealers to gain much-needed efficiencies and data through technology. “Before this release, most clients conducted...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
itprotoday.com

Creating Agile Operations by Moving to HCI

You might not realize legacy systems are slowing you down until one day it becomes apparent that your technology is stifling innovation. While these legacy storage solutions still might technically "work," are they really bringing value to the business?. New hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) designs are shifting the focus from streamlining...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
ZDNet

Yes, Agile management is powerful. But it can't fix every problem

The past 18 months have been characterised by rapid digital transformation -- and Agile management, with its focus on collaborative working styles, has been cast as the best way to deliver digital-led change at speed. It's something we've written about extensively, from using Agile to support the transition to remote...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How Machines See the World: 7 Use Cases of Object Detection

Object detection is a direct product of Computer Vision and is a very effective technique to precisely locate items of different shapes and sizes and label them. Real-time object detection has always played a crucial part in the world of self-driving cars. We’ll go through each application one-by-one, discussing the implementations in detail.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Unlocking the Power of Artificial Intelligence in the Insurance Industry

AI has progressed throughout time and has far-reaching implications for most tech-driven businesses, including the insurance industry. Several insurance firms are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to gain a competitive advantage in today's digital world. This has allowed them to deploy data modeling, predictive analysis, and machine learning across the whole insurance value chain, with positive results in terms of greater profitability and customer happiness.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

What is CAPTCHA and Does Google Use it to Train AI?

CAPTCHA was invented between 1997 and 2000. It was used to protect against spam requests received every day in the now-defunct AltaVista search engine. CAPTcha offers a test that a person can easily solve, but a machine will not recognize. It helps various programs and services to identify robots and block their actions. There are many CAPTCHAs, here are the most common and frequently used CAPTchAs. The reliability of the CAPCHAs from the technical side may be questionable, but the program is undoubtedly helpful.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Python Cheatsheet: Mock Object Library

Python is super powerful and easy to use, and tests are not an exception. The MagicMock Object Library is so different, compared to the other libraries I used before, that I took some time to write a Gist to help people understand how it works. There’s no need to use a specification/interface, as you would need for Mockito. The Gist below shows different test classes for each different functionality/possibility: TestSimple. Uses “non-defined” methods from a Magic.Mock.instance. TestReturnValue. Uses the return_value field for returning custom values.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Is Paying to Learn Java 'Playing the Fool'?

People create about 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day. An enormous amount of this information is free to access for anyone. Free online learning has its upsides, but it's not always the best option. We will give you tips on how to study for free and decide that it is time for you to switch to the paid services. For people who should combine work, family, and study, it may take up to several years. The best way to learn Java is to spend some time every day reading and doing exercises. Be prepared to invest a lot of time.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Telegram Bots: How They Are Used

Telegram Bots are automated programs that enable users to interact and perform certain activities on the Telegram messaging app. Bots are popular all over the globe but are used by criminals to defraud unsuspecting people especially in the world of cryptocurrency. According to a report published by Threatpost, 40 cyber gangs have made at least $6 million from Telegram bots and phishing to steal people's hard-earned money. Do not send cryptocurrency or make payments without doing adequate research or making adequate payments.
INTERNET
vmware.com

A Deep Dive into VMware’s Crypto Agility Demo at VMworld 2021

In the Vision and Innovation solution keynote of VMworld 2021, we identified an important industry need known as cryptographic agility — the ability to update cryptography in the systems and applications we deploy. We also demonstrated how a simple configuration change could enable an application’s selection of cryptography algorithms. Some...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

6 Best WebGL Libraries for Perfect 3D Web Graphics

WebGL leverages code to draw geometric objects and a client’s GPU engine to rasterize graphic objects on an HTML canvas. The quality and complexity of visual elements are what make WebGL stand out among other methods, enhancing the 3D web graphics experience. There is a great variety of WebGL frameworks and libraries that web developers can use to build web products with WebGL, such as Playcanvas, Three.js, and more.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Do NOT Leave GraphQL Exposed Online

GraphQL is currently one of the most frequently mentioned technologies when it comes to innovation in the API economy. With the rise of adoption, I’m starting to get more and more concerned about the way people understand GraphQL and use it. In this post, I share my unpopular opinion on what GraphQL really is meant to be and why you should be concerned if you’re using it the popular-but-risky way. I see people all over the place choose the API style and implementation long before the important questions were answered.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

10 Most Evolving Big Data Technologies to Catch Up on in 2022

Big data is defined by its qualities, also called 4 V’s - Veracity, Variety, Velocity, and Volume. From healthcare to manufacturing, to retail to the entertainment industry, big data is everywhere. Big data helps IT experts deal with several sets of complex real-time data analytics, data mining, data visualization, and data storage. Elasticsearch is a free open search distributed analytics engine. Apache Hadoop is a popular open-source framework or data platform which was developed and deployed in Java.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

705
Followers
9K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy