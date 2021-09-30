How to be Agile in a Non-Agile World
The Software Industry has a very basic objective, to build a top-quality product. To build an exceptional product, developers often encounter myriad challenges and dilemmas. It is crucial to have a correct software development methodology in place, that can boost the prospects of the software product. Agile is more of a mindset rather than a framework or a guideline. It asks developers to prioritize the work as it comes in, along with the existing set of identified tasks first and then keep on addressing the other work as well.hackernoon.com
Comments / 0