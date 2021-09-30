‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Gets Adorable ‘Best Trophy Ever’ From Granddaughter

Veteran actor Forrie J. Smith is adored to the moon and back by fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.”

Since being introduced as senior “Yellowstone” ranch hand Lloyd Pearce in season one, Smith has become a favorite among watchers. He also happens to be love and admired by his adorable granddaughter. Smith is a real deal cowboy having grown up riding horses and living on a cattle ranch. He is also a legit rodeo star, having started participating in events as a youngster. He likely has a trophy case full of rodeo awards, medals and belt buckles. Some of his memorabilia has even found its way onto the “Yellowstone” set in an effort to add authenticity to the modern western drama.

While the “Yellowstone” actor is undoubtedly proud of his rodeo trophies and memorabilia, sometimes it’s the small things that matter most. Smith took to social media to show off his “best trophy ever,” given to him by his granddaughter.

“My best trophy ever,” Smith writes in the Wednesday Instagram post.

His “trophy” is actually a few kind words written to him from his granddaughter — an incredibly sweet gesture from the youngster. The “Yellowstone” star couldn’t wait to share this photo with his fans and social media followers — and we’re glad he did.

“Tulips for a terrific grandparent,” the letter says. “Papa Forrie is terrific because he is nice and kind and I love riding with him. He’s just the best.”

If that doesn’t warm your heart — you may want to check and see if you have one.

‘Yellowstone’ Plays Up Forrie J. Smith’s Cowboy Culture Background

As a former cowboy and Rodeo participant, Smith adds a level of authenticity to “Yellowstone” that isn’t present in many TV shows. We first meet ranch hand Lloyd in the very first season and his storyline continues to grow with each passing season. It seems the show’s writers have figured out just how popular Lloyd is and are growing his presence with each passing episode.

They even give Lloyd a love interest in season three as he begins an unusual relationship with “buckle bunny” Laramie. Despite being a couple of decades older than her, Lloyd appears happy with the young lady and they make a cute couple.

Things go south in the third season finale when we see Laramie emerging from “Yellowstone” ranch hand Walker’s bed. Now the three find themselves in an odd love triangle. Fans definitely would like to see this storyline continue as it’s a unique drama aspect.

“Yellowstone” will return on Sunday, Nov. 7, and fans are excited to see what Lloyd will do next. The wait for answers will soon come to an end.