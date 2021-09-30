Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. to Relocate Headquarters and Other Major Operations to Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. officials today announced the U.S.-based leader in firearms manufacturing and design will relocate its headquarters and other major operations from Springfield, Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee. In addition to...www.tn.gov
