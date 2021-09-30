CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. to Relocate Headquarters and Other Major Operations to Tennessee

tn.gov
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. officials today announced the U.S.-based leader in firearms manufacturing and design will relocate its headquarters and other major operations from Springfield, Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee. In addition to...

www.tn.gov

#East Tennessee#Legislature#Relocate Headquarters#Other Major Operations#Tennessee Company#Smith Wesson Brands#Tnecd
