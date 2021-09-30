CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

19-year-old facing murder charges after pregnant woman found dead in Jacksonville park

By Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
Reginald Perry Jr. is facing two murder charges in the death of FeLicia Jones and her unborn child.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is facing two murder charges in the death of a pregnant Jacksonville woman and her unborn child.

Action News Jax reported Saturday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the 21-year-old woman was found dead shortly after 6 a.m. at Riverview Park on Water Street.

The woman’s family identified her as FeLicia Jones. She was nine months pregnant and expecting a baby boy, who was going to be named Ma’kailand, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family.

Police investigating death of pregnant woman

COLD CASE: Jacksonville mom still searching for answers 34 years after two of her kids were murdered

An autopsy was performed where investigators learned she died after being shot.

During JSO’s investigation, they identified a possible suspect, Reginald Perry Jr., and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said Perry turned himself in and was arrested Wednesday. Jail records show he is not eligible for bond.

Jones’ mother told Action News Jax that Perry was the father of the child.

Comments / 36

Teery Parker
4d ago

Another 2k baby on the attack .It starts at home. Kids having kids It's really getting redicolous the way these kids are murdering folks.Mom can't help now.

joe cartwright
4d ago

I thought Brian said the number one threat to America was white supremacist. it doesn't look that way does it?

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
