19-year-old facing murder charges after pregnant woman found dead in Jacksonville park

Reginald Perry Jr. is facing two murder charges in the death of FeLicia Jones and her unborn child.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is facing two murder charges in the death of a pregnant Jacksonville woman and her unborn child.

Action News Jax reported Saturday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the 21-year-old woman was found dead shortly after 6 a.m. at Riverview Park on Water Street.

The woman’s family identified her as FeLicia Jones. She was nine months pregnant and expecting a baby boy, who was going to be named Ma’kailand, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family.

An autopsy was performed where investigators learned she died after being shot.

During JSO’s investigation, they identified a possible suspect, Reginald Perry Jr., and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said Perry turned himself in and was arrested Wednesday. Jail records show he is not eligible for bond.

Jones’ mother told Action News Jax that Perry was the father of the child.

