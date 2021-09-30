Pumpkin Spice + Margaritas = Your New Favorite Fall Cocktail
Warm spices and sweet pumpkin paired with tequila and citrus? Trust us. My introduction to Pumpkin Spice Margaritas was a happy accident. I had just developed my recipe for homemade Pumpkin Spice Lattes when I found myself preparing a batch of margaritas for my family. Mid-drink-preparation, I realized I was out of simple syrup. It wouldn’t have taken me long to make more, but the pumpkin syrup from my homemade PSL was sitting in my fridge. I decided to use that instead, and let me tell you: I’m so happy I did.www.americastestkitchen.com
Comments / 0