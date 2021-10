Many Chicagoans, particularly our Black and Brown communities, lack access to financial literacy tools or education that can help them save money and plan for the future. To help close these gaps and provide Chicagoans with free educational resources to build wealth, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin is hosting her office’s annual Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow virtual financial empowerment summit on September 23rd. The event will feature a mix of education, programming, and resources, as well as panel discussions and master classes by industry experts on topics including credit building, preparing to buy a home, financial planning, and investing in your family’s financial future.

