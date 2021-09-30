City and County Public Works Host Fall Tire Recycling Event
Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free tire recycling event for City and County residents beginning October 11 through October 22, 2021. Residents can drop off tires Monday thru Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the City of Valdosta Public Works located at 1017 Myrtle Street. Public Works will also hold a Saturday drop off event on October 16, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.valdostaceo.com
Comments / 0