CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tina Folsom on the 93rd Anniversary of the Georgia Association for Women Lawyers

valdostaceo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentative at Large for the Georgia Association for Women Lawyers Tina Folsom talks about the mission of GAWL and celebrating their 93rd anniversary. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.

valdostaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
valdostaceo.com

Kevin Perry on Health Initiatives at the Georgia Beverage Association

President & CEO of the Georgia Beverage Association Kevin Perry talks about teaming up with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation for the Balance Calories Initiative. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
HEALTH
dailycoffeenews.com

‘Women Choosing Women’ in Grounds for Health Anniversary Campaign

As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, the nonprofit cervical cancer prevention organization Grounds for Health is in the home stretch of a fundraising campaign called Women Choosing Women. Dozens of inspiring women in the coffee industry have already contributed to the campaign, which seeks to raise more than...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
CBS DFW

Texas Man Headed To Federal Prison For Posting COVID-19 ‘Licking’ Hoax On Social Media

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A Texas man will spend more than a year in federal prison for spreading a hoax related to COVID-19 on social media. Court records show Christopher Charles Perez posted two threatening messages on Facebook in April 2020, falsely claiming he paid someone infected with COVID-19 to “lick items at grocery stores in the San Antonio area to scare people away” from the businesses, the US Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas said in a news release.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Twitter temporarily restricts Gabby Petito Foundation page set up by family

A social media page belonging to a foundation created by Gabby Petito’s family was temporarily restricted by Twitter on Sunday, but restored a day later.The Gabby Petito Foundation’s Twitter page was created on Sunday, as a tribute to the travel blogger who died under unknown circumstances during a cross country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.In its first post before Twitter restricted the account, the family wrote: “The Gabby Petito Foundation is up and running! We have a lot of work to do, website is just starting out so be patient with us, we will get there. Thank...
CHARITIES
Missouri Independent

Missouri executes Ernest Johnson by lethal injection

Missouri carried out the death sentence of Ernest Johnson Tuesday evening, ending his life with an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Johnson’s case drew national attention in recent weeks, with a range of public figures — from former Gov. Bob Holden to Pope Francis — urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson […] The post Missouri executes Ernest Johnson by lethal injection appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy