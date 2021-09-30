How to Stay Focused When Coding: 8 Productivity Tips

Here are some tips on how to stay motivated when working from home:. Change Your Outfit: Clothing has an intense psychological impact on motivation, because when you put on professional work attire, you send a message to your brain that it’s time to act a certain way. When you change from pajamas into something you can leave the house comfortably in, you signal to your brain that it’s time to work. This does not mean that you have to put on your fanciest clothes, but change into something comfortable that signals to your brain that it is time work.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 14 DAYS AGO