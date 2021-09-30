The Wisconsin Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

Most often in Wisconsin, blizzards don’t hit the whole state. Typically, only parts of the state suffer from a winter storm; however, that’s not always the case. On November 11 and 12, 1940, for example, Wisconsin’s worst blizzard, otherwise known as the Armistice Day Blizzard, wreaked havoc on the entire state. Striking out of nowhere, Wisconsin’s worst blizzard dumped a foot of snow on the state and was accompanied by 50 to 80 mph winds that created 20-foot drifts. When all was said and done, the blizzard claimed the lives of more than 150 people, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters in Wisconsin. It wasn’t just one of the worst natural disasters in Wisconsin, though. The storm was so big that it stretched across Wisconsin and Minnesota and into Illinois and Michigan, devastating the Midwest.

