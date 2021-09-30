The Wisconsin Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip
There was a time when Clifton was a boom town – a place with a mission: mine limestone. The Western Lime and Cement Company was based on this rocky bluff, operating a busy limestone quarry operation that grew into a small city. The lime kilns have been cold and quiet for decades and Clifton’s residents are long gone. But every autumn, a fire of a different sort lights up the ghost town here, as trees explode in dramatic shades of orange, red, and gold. It’s the perfect destination for an autumn day trip.
You can find what’s left in Clifton in High Cliff State Park, a park located just south of the Fox Cities. The park is located along the scenic shore of Lake Winnebago.
When you arrive at the park, you’ll want to get out of your car at one of the lower parking lots to walk to the ruins of Clifton. Hike along the bluff to see the old limestone kilns – they were used to superheat limestone that was taken from the rocky ledge that runs through the park. The resulting powder was used for construction and agricultural purposes.
Eventually, Clifton changed its name to High Cliff. Workers came from far away for employment here. The town had a general store, a company office, and a post office.
Head to the top of the bluff (you may want to drive) to see some spectacular views. In the 1800s, people danced the night away in a pavilion here and kids took delight in a steam-powered merry-go-round.
The attractions are just a memory but the view is as beautiful as it was a century ago.
There are miles of trails to explore – and you can walk the area that once was the center of the town. You’ll have to use a bit of your imagination. Aside from the old general store and the kiln ruins, the site is largely being reclaimed by nature.
High Cliff State Park is open year-round, although it’s hard to top the beauty of the park in the fall. Interested in discovering more Wisconsin autumn beauty? Here are 11 wonderful ways to spend a fall day.
