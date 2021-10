Gayle Benson will retain ownership of the New Orleans Saints for the foreseeable future, but we now know what the plans will be for the post-Benson era. Boiled down to its simplest form: The team will be sold, with much of the proceeds going to charity and reinvested in the New Orleans area, according to an expansive report published Wednesday evening by NOLA.com and Fox 8.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO