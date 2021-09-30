CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Should Christians Use Religious Exemptions for Vaccine Mandates?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of promising that his administration would not mandate COVID-19 vaccines, President Joe Biden has changed course. Earlier this month, the president issued an executive order requiring millions of federal employees to either get the vaccine, get tested weekly, or face dismissal from their job. Shortly after the executive order, the president handed down another mandate, requiring all employers with more than 100 employees to mandate their workers be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. Businesses that do not comply with the rule can be fined up to $14,000 per violation. The new regulation is supposed to be drafted and implemented by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Jennifer Lehnow
4d ago

it should not matter what my reason, my body my choice right...if I choose not to be "saved" by their vaccine, my choice the us government has a lot of say over how we live our lives, the 1 and only thing that they are not supposed to be allowed is to say what I put in or do to my body. a failed suicide doesn't lead to that person being criminally charged, and I don't want to hear about the effects on others. You claim that the vaccinations are the way you are covered, no worries, right

Bradford77
4d ago

If a Jehovah witness can refuse blood to save their own life or even their child's, and if Christian scientists can refuse medical intervention, and the Amish do not have to do either, then we Christians, Jewish and Muslims may also. The relationship between me and The Lord is personal and NO ONES business. IT CANNOT be judged by mortals. That especially includes the government. Amen

XSoCal
5d ago

You notice how Christians are being picked lately? Why is this article titled with Christian when Muslims and Jews may not want the jab either.

