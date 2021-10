The Langdon City Commission met Monday, September 27, at City Hall. The street department is busy street sweeping and mowing. The fire department received pallets of canned water from a grant. This water is good for when fire fighters are on calls and will be dispersed to other fire and rescue departments. The Langdon Activity Center floor is finished! They are still waiting for the scoreboard and curtains that will hopefully arrive by the end of October. The Sheriff's department is busy but doing well with an officer off in Bismarck for training. Auditor RoxAnne Hoffarth was voted to be on the board of League of Cities. Hoffarth has been in Bismarck doing Vanguard training for property taxes.

LANGDON, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO