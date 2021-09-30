What Really Happened in Wuhan

When you tune into The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 3 today, you might be taken aback from where the drama begins, far away from the anchor chair of The Morning Show set or the luxurious penthouses where most of the show’s action happens. The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 3 opens in Wuhan, China in early 2020. Let me state that again: The Morning Show opens in WUHAN. Like, the epicenter of a global pandemic still affecting lives all over the world. We watch as Daniel (Desean Terry), the one member of The Morning Show crew to care about COVID, is roused from his sleep and sent running through an apocalyptically packed train station to catch the last train out of Wuhan. It’s like Train to Busan except real. And The Morning Show went there.
