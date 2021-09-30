CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

MeldaProduction Updates Plug-In Suite

Sonic State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleV15 adds advancements to all 112 plug-ins 30/09/21. MeldaProduction has announced advancements to all 112 plug-ins (and counting) which they say comprises the last plug-in suite anyone will ever need. They tell us that the ultimate update to new-found V15 standing is set to further distance it from the sound of the crowd by bringing so many improvements and fixes to the production table, not only resulting in faster and more stable plug-ins that are more compatible with various DAWs, but, better still, readily representing a major update to their user experience.

sonicstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Google is automatically turning on 2FA — how to check your settings

If you think passwords provide enough security for your accounts, you’d be wrong. It’s important to protect your accounts with additional security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA), which allows you to use an app or a device for verification. Google already provides you an option to use hardware security keys,...
INTERNET
mixonline.com

SSL Fusion Plug-ins Launch

Oxford, England (September 27, 2021) — Solid State Logic has released two new plug-ins—the SSL Fusion Vintage Drive and the SSL Fusion Stereo Image. The pair kick off a new line of plug-ins modeled on the company’s Fusion analogue hardware processor. The SSL Fusion Vintage Drive plug-in is modelled on...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

MReverbMB multi-band reverb effect by Meldaproduction on sale at 50% OFF

Plugin Boutique is offering a 50% discount on the MReverbMB plugin by Meldaproduction, a versatile multi-band reverb effect that uses a spatial positioning system to allow you to make it sound like it is being played in the specified room and position. MReverbMB extends the possibilities well beyond that of...
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

3 Vintage Modulation/Chorus Units In 1 Plug-in

Overloud has released Gem Modula, the latest edition to their Gems series of mixing/mastering plug-ins. They tell us that it emulates classic modulation units such as the Dimension D, Solina Ensemble and SPX90. Here's the details in their own words... Modula includes three iconic units in one plug-in: DIMENSION -...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug In#Software#V15
bitcoinmagazine.com

Umbrel To Offer Plug-And-Play Bitcoin Node Server

Umbrel, an operating system (OS) purposefully built for running a Bitcoin node, Lightning Network node, and other self-hosted applications on a Raspberry Pi, announced today a partnership with Bitcoin node hardware maker The Bitcoin Machines to offer a plug-and-play Umbrel server solution. “The server features a beautiful all-aluminum design with...
COMPUTERS
Sonic State

Free Distortion Plug-In

Nembrini Audio, a company that specialises in guitar amp plugins, has released theBlack Distortion plugin as a free download. A spokesperson told us, "This responsive and highly versatile plugin, is modelled on the RAT2 distortion pedal, making it ideal for rock, metal, grunge, stoner, punk and many other classic guitar tones. Check out the video trailer and sound sample."
COMPUTERS
Esquire

The 8 Best Smart Plugs of 2021

If you dream of making your abode respond to your every command and run like Tony Stark’s AI-filled mansion, you’ll need to invest in some smart home tech. It makes sense to start small, so we’d recommend picking up a few smart plugs. They’re affordable and quick to set up, so you’ll soon be controlling your lamps, TV, fan and more through automated schedules and voice assistance with ease.
ELECTRONICS
softpedia.com

Sysinternals Suite Build 22.09.2021

Since Windows is one of the most commonly used operating system, most applications need to be compatible with its features to prevent errors. Before a program reaches the end user it must be tested and analyzed, and there are apps that come in handy for developers. Sysinternals Suite is a collection of system utilities designed to assist users in diagnosing and troubleshooting Windows applications and services.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
SPY

The Best Tech Under $25 That Actually Works in 2021

The best tech under $25 seems like a gimmick. A fraud. An absurdity. Something that simply doesn’t exist. It seems like we’ve all been there once or twice. Skimming through Amazon looking through pages and pages of the best tech to find a deal that seems too good to be true. “The best noise-canceling headphones ever! Just $15!” You’re skeptical, but you have hope, don’t you? So, you go ahead and press that buy button, wait a few days and there they are. Your brand-new noise-canceling headphones for just $15. Only, when you put them on, it’s as if nothing has changed....
ELECTRONICS
geekculture.co

Apple Updates iWork Suite For iPhone, iPad, And Mac With New Features To Take On Microsoft Office

Apple is adding new features to Keynote, Pages, and Numbers, its iWork suite of productivity apps. These features, including the use of front camera on devices, will make it much easier to conduct presentations remotely and to create and edit documents on the go. They are made with the hybrid work environment, brought about by the demands of the New Normal, in mind.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 design Apple usually...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, iPads & Apple Watches

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Google knows what you type, watch, and say – unless you take these steps

You might laugh thinking about all the random Google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone getting access to that list, and you might instead shudder in embarrassment. Did you know your entire Google history is accessible online? If you’re signed in, a snoop can poke through it all....
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

How to turn off ads on a Samsung phone

Knowing how to turn off ads on a Samsung phone is one sure-fire way to get rid of the advert pop-ups that can make using Samsung's stellar phones a pain. Unfortunately, there’s isn’t a guaranteed and straightforward way to stop the ads from appearing altogether. However, there are a few methods that will help manage the situation and reduce the number of pop-ups.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy