MeldaProduction Updates Plug-In Suite
V15 adds advancements to all 112 plug-ins 30/09/21. MeldaProduction has announced advancements to all 112 plug-ins (and counting) which they say comprises the last plug-in suite anyone will ever need. They tell us that the ultimate update to new-found V15 standing is set to further distance it from the sound of the crowd by bringing so many improvements and fixes to the production table, not only resulting in faster and more stable plug-ins that are more compatible with various DAWs, but, better still, readily representing a major update to their user experience.sonicstate.com
