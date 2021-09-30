CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Odessa Perv Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Entice An 11-Year-Old Girl

By Sonia Ramirez-Muñoz
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NA5Ze_0cCpyTCr00

LUBBOCK, TX –– A few months after Andrew Chavarria Jaquez was arrested in a sting operation, the 35-year-old has pleaded guilty to enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

Back in July, police raided the home of a Lubbock woman after receiving a cyber tip she was sexually trafficking a child.

During the raid, officers learned the woman and Jaquez discussed the possibility of him having sexual contact with the woman's 11-year-old niece over several messaging apps. Upon confiscating the woman's cellphone, authorities continued the conversation with Jaquez and he made plans to travel to Lubbock to meet the child.

After his arrest, Jaquez told police he sometimes fantasized about minors and told police he had previously shared sexually explicit messages and pictures with a 15-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, Jaquez pleaded guilty to one count of the indictment and could face anywhere from 10 years to life in prison. After serving his sentence Jaquez would be required to be under supervised release and have to register as a sex offender.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Theft of a Firearm, Child Endangerment, and DWI Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Group of Juvenile Thieves Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle

ODESSA, TX –– Five juveniles are behind bars after crashing a stolen vehicle on Sunday. According to the Odessa Police Department, the five underage teens reportedly stole the vehicle from Midland. As the group began driving recklessly it eventually crashed into a pole in front of the One Energy Square shopping center near 31st Street and the Andrews Highway. Authorities confirmed the teen driver will be charged with reckless driving and all will face charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Laredo Border Patrol Horse Patrol Unit Agent Aids Distressed Illegal Immigrant

LAREDO, TX – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Horse Patrol Unit (HPU) provided first aid to an illegal immigrant who became lost near Hebbronville, TX. The agents received information through a 911 call stating that an individual was lost in the brush.  HPU agents located the individual over one mile south of Highway 285, 6 miles east of Hebbronville, TX.  The agents provided first aid to the illegal immigrant, who was from Honduras, and he was subsequently transported to be processed accordingly.  Every year, many illegal aliens fall into distress due to the high…
LAREDO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Teen with Ties to San Angelo Goes Missing in Goldthwaite

GOLDTHWAITE, TX – A teenager with ties to Tom Green County went missing on Sunday in the small Central Town of Goldthwaite. According to the Goldthwaite Eagle, on Sep. 26, Cutter Baird, 16, of Goldthwaite went missing and has not been seen since. Baird was last seen in Downtown Goldthwaite wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts with a grey backpack and a hoodie of the American flag. He is 5' 11" and weighs 130 lbs. San Angelo LIVE! contacted the Mills County Sheriff on Friday but as of now no update on the situation. Earlier in the week they asked for anyone with information regarding the…
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

2 Die in Motorcycle Crash with Deer Near Sonora

SONORA, TX — Two residents of Sonora died Sunday morning when the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer. According to the Texas DPS, Ray and Rachel Yourgalite were eastbound on RM 3130, about 24 miles east of Sonora, on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle sometime around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The speed limit on the country road was 75 mph. DPS said the Harley that Ray was driving with Rachel seated behind him struck a deer. After hitting the deer, DPS crash investigators said the Harley rolled over on its side but then proceeded to flip over multiple times before coming to a stop. Rachel…
SONORA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Open Alcohol Containers and Drug Possession Arrests Top Thursday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING: GRAPHIC Photo – Woman's Gruesome Train Injury

LAREDO, TX – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued an illegal alien with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States. During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station acted on a report of a female illegal immigrant suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo.  Agents discovered a woman illegally in the United States, later identified as a Guatemalan national, with leg injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains.  Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical…
LAREDO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Inebriated Suspect Indicted for Dangerous Gunfire at Sports Complex

SAN ANGELO, TX- A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury on 4 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Eliseo Rivera has been indicted for his role in the shooting that occurred at the Texas State Bank Sports Complex, located at 1615 Rio Concho Drive. According to court documents, on May 22, 2021, police arrived at the Texas State Bank Sports Complex for a shooting call. Investigators and talked to witnesses who alleged altercation started between two females. As the altercation progressed, multiple males started towards the fight and became involved to…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
San Angelo LIVE!

Armed Robbery Suspect Indicted for Aggravated Robbery of a Local Hotel

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury  in September for aggravated robbery at a local hotel in March. According to court documents, on March 12, 2021, San Angelo police responded to the Studio 6 Hotel, located at 1601 South Bryant Boulevard for a reported robbery. One employee of the hotel said a Hispanic male entered the lobby, placed a firearm on the counter, and demanded money. Another employee walked up to the counter during the incident. The suspect pointed the firearm at this second employee and demanded money again. Both employees were in…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Insurance Broker Arrested After Defrauding Client

ABILENE, TX –– An Abilene insurance broker is facing legal trouble after stealing thousands of dollars from a client. According to court documents, authorities had been investigating the Abilene Insurance Agency, owned by Leslie Glenn Oliver. The victim in the case was a client who paid Oliver a total of $51,534.05 between 2020 and 2021 for insurance policies for multiple businesses. When the client attempted to get quotes from other insurance companies "he learned that the companies he managed were not insured at the time and his payments were never applied to the policies.” When…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Midland Murder Suspect Arrested in New Mexico After Manhunt

ROSWELL, NM –– A Midland murder suspect is behind bars after being arrested in New Mexico during an extensive manhunt. According to the Midland Police Department, on Monday afternoon officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of North Midland Dr. for reports of a disturbance involving a weapon. When officers arrived at the scene shortly before 1:00 p.m., they located the deceased body of 28-year-old Travae Jackson. She had been shot multiple times and killed inside her apartment. A second victim, an unidentified male, was also shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-…
ROSWELL, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Angelo LIVE!

Suspect in Grisly Dismemberment Murders Arrested & Charged

FT. WORTH – Authorities have arrested a suspect in the gruesome, brutal murders of three people including a child who were found in a burning dumpster last week in Ft. Worth.  According to reports, officials with the Ft. Worth Police Department arrested Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, who was charged with capital murder of multiple persons. As we reported earlier, firefighters discovered a gruesome scene last Wednesday after finding three bodies in a dumpster fire. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, on Sep. 22 at 6:17 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department were dispatched to the 3100…
FORT WORTH, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Perv Who Failed to Register Tops Tuesday's Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals. Damon Thompson was arrested for GOB assault that caused bodily injury to a family member, GOB possession of marijuana, and GOB…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Meth Dealers Arrested After Police Search Motel Room

CISCO – The Cisco Police Department, in collaboration with the Texas DPS narcotics agents, arrested two individuals involved in dealing drugs. According to CPD, 29-year-old Jesse Leland Ellison and 25-year-old Brittany Nicole Griffin were arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a local motel. During the search officers found the two suspects to be in possession of substantial quantities of methamphetamine. Both suspects are now facing charges of First Degree Felony Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substances in Penalty Group 1. Griffin was additionally charged with…
CISCO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Open Bottle of Tequila Found at Crash Scene Where Small Children Were Hospitalized

SAN ANGELO  – A Tom Green County woman is facing serious charges after she allegedly rolled her vehicle, with her children inside, while being drunk on tequila Friday night. According to incident reports, on Sep. 24 at around 9 p.m., a trooper with the Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Hwy 87 S. and Broadnax Rd. for the report of a rollover crash with people trapped inside. When the trooper arrived, he discovered a 2013 GMC SUV and a 2017 Toyota SUV that had crashed. Reporters on scene observed that the Toyota had flipped on its side. The original report…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Celebrates Promotions & New Deputies

SAN ANGELO, TX –– The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office kicked off the month of October with exciting news. On Friday afternoon, the department swore in two new sheriff's deputies. Deputy Frank Hernandez began his career in law enforcement five years ago. He worked at the Marfa Police Department before coming to San Angelo. Deputy Jerry Robertson recently graduated from the Concho Valley Regional Law Enforcement Academy. He previously worked as a correctional officer at the Tom Green County Detention Center.  Both Hernandez and Robertson will be assigned to the patrol division.   During…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Murder Suspect Out on Bond Arrested Again on Alcohol Related Charges

SAN ANGELO  – A suspect charged with murder has been arrested for the second time following her original murder charge. This time it was for driving while intoxicated. As previously reported, on Jun. 6, 2020, 38-year-old San Angelo woman, Lisa Clemons, was charged with Murder following a shooting investigation in the 1200 block of Daniel Street. Clemons is accused of killing her husband Antonio Fletcher. Following the arrest, the full story came out about their relationship. For more see: San Angelo Murder Followed Long List of Domestic Violence Clemons was booked into the Tom Green County…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Teacher Indicted for Assaulting Young Student

SAN ANGELO, TX- A San Angelo woman has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a student in her class. According to court documents, the investigator spoke with the mother of the victim, who told him that she had received a voicemail from Justice Thomas, a teacher at Trinity Lutheran Early Childhood Center, about the victim’s behavior in the classroom. Thomas did not recall leaving a voicemail for the victim’s mother. The mother then made the school administration aware of the voicemail and later told them that Thomas had…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Firefighters Make Grisly Find – Dismembered Bodies in Dumpster Fire

FORT WORTH, TX – Firefighters discovered a gruesome scene on Wednesday after discovering three bodies in a dumpster fire. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, on Sep. 22 at 6:17 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department were dispatched to the 3100 block of Bonnie Dr. for the report of a dumpster fire outside of the business. When they arrived, firefighters began extinguishing the fire and discovered three bodies in side of the dumpster. The FWPD was then called in along with its Homicide unit. The three bodies includes 42-year-old David Lueras, a young teenage or adult female, and a…
FORT WORTH, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
646
Followers
225
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy