Odessa Perv Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Entice An 11-Year-Old Girl

LUBBOCK, TX –– A few months after Andrew Chavarria Jaquez was arrested in a sting operation, the 35-year-old has pleaded guilty to enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

Back in July, police raided the home of a Lubbock woman after receiving a cyber tip she was sexually trafficking a child.

During the raid, officers learned the woman and Jaquez discussed the possibility of him having sexual contact with the woman's 11-year-old niece over several messaging apps. Upon confiscating the woman's cellphone, authorities continued the conversation with Jaquez and he made plans to travel to Lubbock to meet the child.

After his arrest, Jaquez told police he sometimes fantasized about minors and told police he had previously shared sexually explicit messages and pictures with a 15-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, Jaquez pleaded guilty to one count of the indictment and could face anywhere from 10 years to life in prison. After serving his sentence Jaquez would be required to be under supervised release and have to register as a sex offender.