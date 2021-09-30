Alan Jackson reveals neurological disease diagnosis
Alan Jackson has gone public about his struggle with a degenerative nerve disease, sharing on the “Today” show that he was diagnosed 10 years ago with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (“CMT”) disease, a disorder that damages the nerves in the arms and legs. The 62-year-old country music singer said: “I’ve been reluctant to talk about this publicly and to my fans. I have this neuropathy — neurological disease that’s genetic — that I inherited from my daddy.”web.kxgn.com
