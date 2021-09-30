Valley Forge Military Academy and College Breaks Ground on New Football/Track Complex

Image via Valley Forge Military Academy and College.

Valley Forge Military Academy and College (VMFAC) officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new athletic complex this week.

The complex includes a new synthetic turf field and accompanying track and field resources.

Colonel Stuart B. Helgeson , President of Valley Forge, led the effort.

“The goal is always to innovate and lead by example, and that is what we are doing with the new VMFAC sports complex,” Colonel Helgeson stated.

The project was brought to fruition through a partnership between VFMAC and Eastern University, which will create a shared usage dynamic for the student-athletes of both institutions.

Officials from both organizations celebrated the first phase of this partnership, which will improve the facilities for VFMAC’s cadets.

It will also become the home of the new Eastern University football program.

When complete, the facility will have a turf field, resurfaced track, bleachers, and press-box, and lacrosse field.

Joining Colonel Helgeson was Eastern University President Dr. Ronald Matthews and Murph Wysocki, Tredyffrin Township Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

The goal is to have the outdoor facility ready by the start of the 2022 spring semester, though construction timelines are subject to change.

“This is only the first step of our strategic plan and vision,” Colonel Helgeson said. “We are grateful for the partnership with Eastern University and are thrilled that we will be able to offer first-class facilities to our cadet-athletes.

“Once this project is completed, we will immediately look to begin phase two of our sports complex upgrades, which will provide VFMAC and the surrounding community with much-needed sports and recreational fields and facilities.”

