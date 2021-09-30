LIVE UPDATES: FBI helping deputies investigate disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been nearly a week since Miya Marcano disappeared from the Arden Villas apartment complex near the University of Central Florida. Read updates below:

6:40 p.m. update

In March, the primary suspect in Miya Marcano’s disappearance was accused of throwing something through a woman’s window after she turned him down for a date.

It happened in the same complex near Longwood where Armando Caballero was found dead on Monday.

5 p.m. update

Sheriff John Mina switched from calling Armando Caballero the person of interest to the prime suspect in Miya Marcano’s disappearance.

He said they are continuing to try to figure out what happened, why it happened and where Miya is.

He said at this point more than 175 law enforcement officers have done a total of 30 searches spanning three counties searching for clues in the case.

3:45 p.m. update

Maracano’s cousins said they are going to search for Miya wherever the tips and leads take them.

Marcano’s cousin Caili Sue said she feels in her heart Miya is still alive.

Sue said she believes Miya was kidnapped, is alive and that she is waiting to be found and brought home to them.

“We go based off of our gut senses and none of us have had that feeling that she is no longer with us, and we feel that she’s sending us signals,” Sue said. “Whether it be when there’s certain little memories that have been coming up or situations that happen, making eye contact with people at the same time.”

Adriana Sue, Miya’s cousin and godmother, said the 19-year-old Valencia College student was still trying to figure out what she wanted to do with her life.

“Since she was born, she has been a shining light in her entire family’s life. She’s funny, she’s goofy, she is silly,” Adriana said. “She is very, very family oriented. She loved her family and her family loved her back.”

2:55 p.m. update

The family of Miya Marcano is set to speak at any moment from the apartment complex where the 19-year-old went missing.

2:30 p.m. update

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the FBI has joined in the investigation into the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

“Hundreds of sworn and civilian personnel are working around the clock to use all resources at our disposable to find Miya,” Mina said.

He said the FBI is mainly helping with the technological investigation into the case.

Deputies said emergency response teams have done 30 searches across Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties.

Mina said a search was made at the person of interest’s home, Armando Caballero, within 24 hours of Marcano being reported missing.

Caballero was found dead on Monday.

1:30 p.m. update

Orange County Sheriff John Mina is set to provide an update on the search for Miya Marcano at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

12:15 p.m. update

Rep. Darren Soto said he reached out to the FBI to assist in the search for Marcano.

The FBI told him it is reaching out to the local field office regarding the case.

Soto said the FBI should assist in the search because Marcano could have been brought across state lines.

12:05 p.m. update

Family and friends are searching for Marcano in New Smyrna Beach.

Family members told Channel 9 that they got word the person of interest’s phone pinged in New Smyrna Beach after Marcano was reported missing.

It has not been confirmed by law enforcement officials.

The person of interest, Armando Caballero, was found dead on Monday.

11:25 a.m. update

The search for Marcano continues in Orange and Seminole counties.

A dog trained in search and rescue is assisting in the search.

Echo and his handler drove from North Carolina o help in the search for Marcano.

5:30 a.m. update

Marcano’s family is growing frustrated, but they are holding out on hope.

“We are just ready to bring her home,” a family member said. “We need everyone’s help. We need every resource at this point.”

Skywitness 9 flew over the apartment complex on Wednesday as law enforcement officers were combing for clues, searching what appeared to be storage units.

The person of interest in the case, Armando Caballero, took his own life when the search heated up.

He was a maintenance worker at the complex.

Investigators said Cabellero used a master key fob to break into Marcano’s apartment shortly before she disappeared, leading to suspicions.

“Miya’s bed is always made up. Everything is in place. She has everything set up a certain way, and when we got there it was in a mess,” a family member said.

Almost a week has passed with no sign of Marcano.

“I’m calling on the FBI, the family is calling on the FBI and we want more resources,” Semone Westmaas said.

Cellphone video provided to Eyewitness News shows a man believed to be Caballero at the apartment complex, carrying items similar to the ones owned by Marcano the day after she disappeared.

Crews will be searching storage units on Thursday.