At Open House, supporters floored by ELC’s ‘eco’ wonders

By Mary Schenkel
veronews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupporters of the Environmental Learning Center gathered recently for an Open House Celebration and, while the night may have been hot and steamy, everyone agreed that the new epoxy flooring in the Discovery Station is really, really cool. Custom designed by Crystal Ploszay, CEO and lead artisan of Unicorn Epoxy, the 2,000-square-foot flooring incorporates the various ecosystems and marine life from lagoon to ocean that make this such a special place to live.

