September 30, 1921: Schools open after three months of vacation

What might have been a very disastrous fire last Friday night was prevented by the early discovery of the blaze by Night Marshal McLaughlin, and the quick response and effective work of the fire boys. A kerosene stove had been left burning under a coffee urn in the De Queen Bakers, after the employees had left the building. In some manner this stove set fire to the wooden partition by which it stood and a broad flame climbed up the wall nearly to the ceiling. Night Marshal McLaughlin discovered the blaze and the fire company responded quickly. The fire was extinguished by carrying water in buckets, thereby saving damage to stock. Mr. Wellman, proprietor of the bakers, estimates his damage at about $80. The building belongs to G.L. Burson.