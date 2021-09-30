Man, 22, gets more time in car theft case

WARREN — A man who already is serving a 14-year prison sentence for crimes in Portage County had two to three more years added to his prison stay Wednesday. Nathaniel Crew, 22, formerly of Fairview Avenue, Warren, was convicted of charges dealing with a carjacking and police chase in Warren Township. That July 19, 2020, incident ended with the defendant slipping out of his restraints and getting behind the wheel of a police cruiser for a time.