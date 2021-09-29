Amazon Driver Swats Bug and Accidentally Slings Package on Roof

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he stole a running Amazon van while the driver was making a delivery. It happened around 2 p.m. Monday in the area of Pine Street in Manchester. An Amazon worker said he pulled to the side of the road, and while he brought a package to the door, a man jumped in and drove off. While Manchester Police spoke to the driver, they received a report of an abandoned van on Madeline Road. Officers found the van, which was damaged after likely crashing into a telephone pole. Devyn Smith-Gutierrez. (Image Credit: Manchester Police) No packages were missing from the van, though the Amazon employee said some of his personal property was taken. Surveillance video from the truck and area the van was recovered led police to arrest 21-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, who was out on bail for a criminal trespass arrest earlier in the year. Smith-Gutierrez was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking for the van, theft by unauthorized taking for the driver’s personal property, conduct after an accident, and breach of bail.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO