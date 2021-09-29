CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Driver Swats Bug and Accidentally Slings Package on Roof

By cclements
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon drivers, like most people who work for delivery carriers, have to deal with a ton of obstacles such as traffic, dogs, rude customers and even insects. One poor Amazon delivery guy is finding himself famous, virtually overnight, as a TikTok video posted by customer Casey McPerry has gone viral.

komando.com

How to buy unclaimed Amazon and USPS packages (Yes, it’s legal!)

Across the U.S., there are thousands of pieces of airline baggage that go unclaimed each year. Tap or click here for the one thing you should never put in checked luggage. Whether it was mishandled by the airline or a passenger forgot to pick it up, they can be found in almost every major city.
RETAIL
CNET

Believe it or not, you can legally buy strangers' Amazon and USPS packages. We'll explain

Are you curious about what happens to Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never make it to your doorstep? While your first guess may be porch pirates, your items could've been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. After months of going unclaimed, those packages can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
INDUSTRY
#Swatting#Swats#The Bug#Tiktok
CBS Boston

Man Charged With Stealing Running Amazon Van While Driver Delivered Package In New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he stole a running Amazon van while the driver was making a delivery. It happened around 2 p.m. Monday in the area of Pine Street in Manchester. An Amazon worker said he pulled to the side of the road, and while he brought a package to the door, a man jumped in and drove off. While Manchester Police spoke to the driver, they received a report of an abandoned van on Madeline Road. Officers found the van, which was damaged after likely crashing into a telephone pole. Devyn Smith-Gutierrez. (Image Credit: Manchester Police) No packages were missing from the van, though the Amazon employee said some of his personal property was taken. Surveillance video from the truck and area the van was recovered led police to arrest 21-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, who was out on bail for a criminal trespass arrest earlier in the year. Smith-Gutierrez was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking for the van, theft by unauthorized taking for the driver’s personal property, conduct after an accident, and breach of bail.
MANCHESTER, NH
Business Insider

How to track an Amazon package on a computer or mobile device

You can track most Amazon packages from the Amazon website on your computer or via the mobile app. If the order is being shipped by Amazon's own Amazon Logistics, you can see the delivery on a live map on delivery day. If you want to track all your orders in...
CELL PHONES
whdh.com

NH man accused of stealing Amazon van that delivery driver left running

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he stole an Amazon van that a delivery driver had left running on Monday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of stolen vehicle in the area of Pine and Orange streets in Manchester just after 2 p.m. spoke with an Amazon worker who explained that he had pulled to the side of the road to drop off a package when he noticed a man climb into his Ford E-450 and speed away, according to the Manchester Police Department.
MANCHESTER, NH
WKRC

VIDEO: Amazon package delivery goes hilariously wrong

UNDATED (WKRC/CNN NEWSOURCE) - How does a delivery guy ACCIDENTALLY throw a package on the roof?. Jeanne Moos says you need to see the video to believe the story. Watch the embedded story below or click the play button above.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
securityboulevard.com

Amazon Astro: ‘Privacy Nightmare’ in R2D2-Cute Package

Astro—Amazon’s new domestic security robot—is already attracting big criticism. Aside from the questions of how well it’ll do its advertised job, people think their privacy is at risk. Astro is a “privacy nightmare,” says one Amazon engineer. “The in-home security proposition [is] laughable,” quips another soon-to-be ex-friend of Bezos. And...
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

Amazon’s Ring Doorbell Will Alert You When Packages Arrive

When it comes to video doorbells, Ring is one of the most well-known names. Amazon today announced that package alerts would make their way to two Ring models now, with other devices set to get the much-requested feature next year. Unfortunately, package thieves are out there, and every time you...
ELECTRONICS
actionnewsnow.com

They took a stand against Amazon for their drivers. They say it cost them their businesses

Ryan Schmutzer and Tracy Bloemer, owners of businesses that deliver packages for Amazon in Portland, Oregon, hit their breaking point this spring. Both had run technically independent businesses since 2019 that usually rent vans owned by Amazon, and are paid by Amazon to deliver its packages. The businesses are called "delivery service partners," or DSPs, for short. DSPs have about 20-40 vans and up to 100 employees. The DSP program has expanded to nine countries, creating 158,000 jobs at 2,500 DSPs, according to Amazon.
INDUSTRY
Hot Hardware

Why Are Amazon's AI Camera Overlords Punishing Good Delivery Drivers?

Drivers contracted to make delivers for Amazon claim that special cameras installed in their delivery vans are unfairly dinging them for road violations that did not occur, resulting in loss of extra income and other bonuses that they might otherwise be eligible to receive. Amazon, meanwhile, says the cameras have led to fewer accidents and less instances of distracted driving.
TECHNOLOGY
The Windows Club

The Printer Driver package cannot be installed

You may have encountered several errors while using Windows. Some of them can be fixed quickly, while some of them may need tweaking some things in your system a bit. One of the common Windows errors is ‘The Printer Driver package cannot be installed‘. There may be specific reasons for this error, but we’re here for the solution. Listed below are some ways you can fix this error and install your printer driver package without any issues.
SOFTWARE
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
