Seven healthy hatchlings!

We all know to take extra care of our skin during the summer months when we’re outside and the sun is shining, but did you know that your skin needs just as much protection in fall and year-round? When we transition from summer to fall here in northcentral Pa., it is normal to have hot and humid and cold and dry weather, sometimes even in the same day. The effects of these unruly temperatures and conditions can wreak havoc on your skin, causing it to dry out and be irritable. As you get ready for fall and say goodbye to summer, don’t put away your skincare products. In fact, you might need additional products or a new skincare routine to keep your skin protected.

SKIN CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO