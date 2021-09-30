CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

See Which Montco Bars Are the Best to Raise a Glass in the Philadelphia Region

 4 days ago

Image via Unsplash.

In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out, and several of them are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Check out these Montco Bars!

Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham is one of the best restaurant bars in the area. This farm-to-table eatery now has a bar well-stocked with excellent beers and plenty of other drinking options.

Meanwhile, one of the best neighborhood bars is The Greeks. A Narberth institution since 1922, it is beloved by both locals and barflies across the region.

The Ripplewood in Ardmore is one of the best cocktail and wine bars with good reason: the staff truly boasts enviable cocktail craftsmanship.

Forest & Main in Ambler is among the best brewery and distillery bars offering constantly changing amazing beers.

Finally, Union Jack’s Olde Glory Pub in Glenside has everything a great sports bar should have – from beer to chicken wings to a big TV behind the bar.

Read more about the best Montco Bars in the Philadelphia region in Philadelphia Magazine.

