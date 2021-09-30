The OG on Rye Football: THE GAME Rye @ Harrison, Saturday 3:30PM at McGuillicuddy

Rye Boys Varsity Football plays THE GAME versus the Harrison Huskies this Saturday, October 2nd at 3:30pm. You can watch the game via streaming. Just like the onset of falling autumnal leaves, the Rye Garnets/HARRISON HUSKIES game drops in October, sometimes early, sometimes later. This Old Garnet can remember past rivalry games played in the snowfalls of Thanksgiving weekends. This year Garnets/Huskies hits the first October weekend, very early if you ask the old-timers.