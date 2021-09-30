TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE

For more than forty years, the World Series of Poker has been the most trusted name in the game. WSOP.com continues this legacy, yet strikes the proper balance between professional-grade and accessible. It's all the action and prestige of the World Series of Poker, from the comfort of your home or locale of choice. At WSOP.com, anyone can play and anyone can win. Dreams are dealt on daily basis. And no matter who you are, there's always a seat waiting for you.