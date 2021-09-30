CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE

wsop.com
 6 days ago

For more than forty years, the World Series of Poker has been the most trusted name in the game. WSOP.com continues this legacy, yet strikes the proper balance between professional-grade and accessible. It's all the action and prestige of the World Series of Poker, from the comfort of your home or locale of choice. At WSOP.com, anyone can play and anyone can win. Dreams are dealt on daily basis. And no matter who you are, there's always a seat waiting for you.

www.wsop.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsop.com

Event #1: Casino Employees No-Limit Hold'em

For more than forty years, the World Series of Poker has been the most trusted name in the game. WSOP.com continues this legacy, yet strikes the proper balance between professional-grade and accessible. It's all the action and prestige of the World Series of Poker, from the comfort of your home or locale of choice. At WSOP.com, anyone can play and anyone can win. Dreams are dealt on daily basis. And no matter who you are, there's always a seat waiting for you.
GAMBLING
wsop.com

EVENT UPDATES

Big names are out in force at the 2021 World Series of Poker, with the eyes of the poker community on some of the best poker players in the world. They're all in Las Vegas hunting for WSOP glory, but for some this has so far eluded them. Ahead of...
GAMBLING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Only In Louisiana

The Cajun Country Corn Maze In Louisiana Is A Classic Fall Tradition

Autumn means shorter days, but those days can be spent outside without the annoyance of the heat or those pesky skeeters eating you alive. If you’re ready for some good old-fashioned farmer fun, then you absolutely must carve out some time to visit Cajun Country Corn where you’ll find one of the coolest corn mazes […] The post The Cajun Country Corn Maze In Louisiana Is A Classic Fall Tradition appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Pro Gamer Nickmercs Extends Twitch Partnership Deal

Nick Kolcheff, known in the gaming world as Nickmercs, has extended his partnership with Twitch and will continue streaming exclusively on the Amazon-owned platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Since joining in 2011, Kolcheff has amassed 6.2 million followers on Twitch where he streams games including shooters Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone.  “Twitch is where I built my community, it’s home,” Kolcheff tells The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s the top destination for live stream content I’m excited to build upon the foundation we started over ten years ago. From streaming Gears of War and Call of Duty, to now...
NFL
businesspress.vegas

Top Workplaces Nevada winner rankings announced

Three Nevada companies have been named the 2021 Top Workplaces in size categories as part of a scientific survey conducted of employees across the state. The Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Business Press partnered with Philadelphia-based Energage to create the rankings. The companies worked together in 2014 and 2020 to do similar rankings for Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poker#Wsop Com#World S#Harrah#Horseshoe
wsop.com

EVENT UPDATES

Jack Effel has instructed the dealers to shuffle up and deal, the cards are now in the air, and the 2021 WSOP is officially underway!. Thursday, September 30, 2021 9:56 AM Local Time (about 1 day and 3 hours ago) The 2021 WSOP Kicks Off Today With Event #1: $500...
GAMBLING
wsop.com

EVENT UPDATES

Connor Richards, a member of the PokerNews team, three-bet to 7,500 from the button after the under-the-gun player opened to 2,600. His opponent made the call, and they saw a flop with already 15,000 chips in the pot. The flop came and Richards's opponent shoved for 13,000. "I want to...
GAMBLING
wsop.com

EVENT UPDATES

Learn More About the Opening Casino Employees Event. Sunday, October 3, 2021 2:38 PM Local Time (about 12 hours and 44 minutes ago) The tournament is now on an extended 30 minute break as the T-100 chips are raced off. So far, Day 1c has attracted a field of 5,418 entries and that number will rise further with another two levels of late registration.
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy