Ja'Marr Chase named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month
In a Week 3 win for the Cincinnati Bengals over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ja'Marr Chase caught a pair of touchdowns to become the youngest player in NFL history to record four or more touchdown catches in his team's first three games of a season. Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, who was also 21 years old at the time, previously owned the record with three touchdown catches across his first three games as a rookie.247sports.com
