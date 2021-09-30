CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

United Airlines to fire employees for not getting vaccinated

Springfield Business Journal
 5 days ago

United Airlines is firing hundreds of employees for failing to comply with its vaccination requirement. Some 600 people are impacted. United officials said 99% of its U.S. workforce of 67,000 has been vaccinated.

WJHL

COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued for Department of Defense civilian employees

WASHINGTON (WFXR) – On Monday, the Department of Defense has issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for civilian servicemembers. On Sept. 9, 2021, President Biden directed agencies of the Executive Branch to implement COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all Federal employees. The Department of Defense civilian employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, 2021, subject to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
paddleyourownkanoo.com

“Leave Everything, Jump and Slide”: Passengers Grab Bags During Spirit Airlines Emergency Evacuation After Engine Fire

Passengers grabbed bags from overhead lockers and ignored crew members instructions to remain seated after a bird strike during takeoff caused an engine fire on a Spirit Airlines flight from Atlantic City on Saturday evening. Spirit Airlines flight NK3044 was due to depart Atlantic City for what should have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Spirit Airlines says New Jersey jet fire caused by 'large bird' flying into engine

Passengers were deplaned from a Spirit Airlines plane in New Jersey Saturday evening after a jet fire forced the pilots to abort takeoff. A flight that was meant to take off from Atlantic City International Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was accelerating when "what is believed to be a large bird" flew through the engine and caused the fire, Spirit Airlines said in a statement.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
paddleyourownkanoo.com

Delta Air Lines Once Led the Way in COVID-19 Protections But is Now an Anti-Vaxxer’s Dream

“We know how to keep our employees and our customers safe,” replied Dr. Henry Ting, the chief health officer for Delta Air Lines, when asked by CNN host John Berman just over a week ago why Delta wouldn’t follow the lead of United or act on the advice of the White House pandemic task force by issuing a vaccine mandate for its 74,000 strong U.S.-based workforce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
paddleyourownkanoo.com

United is Restarting Cargo-Only Flights Because the Delta Variant is Having Such a Big Impact On Bookings

United Airlines will restart cargo-only flights using empty passenger planes because the Delta variant has had such a big impact on travel demand. The airline had only just phased out its special pandemic-era freighter services after passenger bookings surged over the summer but it has had to rethink its strategy after sales started to slide again.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Springfield Business Journal

UK's government-funded furlough program ends

The United Kingdom's government-funded furlough program came to an end on Thursday. The program has subsidized 11.6 million jobs over 18 months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Starting this month, local authorities can distribute money from a $673 million fund to households in need of essential items.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.

