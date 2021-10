Therapy can be great. It also can be expensive. The Affordable Care Act included a mandate for insurers to cover mental health care as an essential service. But consumers may discover a wide gulf between what’s technically covered by their plan and what they can afford. If your plan has a high deductible, you might be stuck paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars out of pocket before coverage kicks in. Or you might not be able to find therapists in your area who accept your insurance. In some parts of the country, there aren’t enough mental health care professionals to treat the number of people who need it. And depending on your cultural background, there might be a stigma around seeking traditional talk therapy.

