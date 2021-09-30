The Business of Screenwriting: The Travails of Pitching— The Surprise Visitor
After the humbling experience of pitching the latest project to a distracted exec, we actually sell it to another studio. We head out to Palm Springs to hole up and jam out the rest of the first draft of another project we are writing when we get a call: The studio’s offer on the pitch is a low-ball. Our agents and the producer on the project think we can get a better deal at another studio.gointothestory.blcklst.com
Comments / 0