The Business of Screenwriting: The Travails of Pitching— The Surprise Visitor

blcklst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the humbling experience of pitching the latest project to a distracted exec, we actually sell it to another studio. We head out to Palm Springs to hole up and jam out the rest of the first draft of another project we are writing when we get a call: The studio’s offer on the pitch is a low-ball. Our agents and the producer on the project think we can get a better deal at another studio.

gointothestory.blcklst.com

blcklst.com

Screenwriting 101: Laura Colella

“I just want to keep making films that I’m really passionate about. That usually means things that aren’t formulaic. I try to do things that feel authentic. If that becomes mainstream or Hollywood, great… My hope is that we would revolutionize the film business and figure out a way to make it a viable, exciting industry that caters to the audience in terms of content. I feel like there is so much regurgitation and recycling in movie making nowadays. I hope for more support for people who are breaking new ground.”
MOVIES
filmcourage.com

99 Percent Of Screenwriters Are Not Rich And Famous – Glenn Gers

Film Courage: Can you talk more about the fears you had? How did you know they weren’t really fears when it came to your writing (especially when you were starting out)?. Glenn Gers, Screenwriter: That’s interesting because really I believe they were fears. I think that the things that people are afraid of in writing, they should be afraid of. If you’re expecting to make a living as a writer and you’re afraid that you won’t, that’s a very legitimate fear because the odds are you won’t. In fact I think one of the most important things that I would advise is plan for the thing you fear. If you’re really afraid that you won’t make a living as a writer and you want to be a writer start to plan for how you’re going to be a writer when you don’t make a living at it because I ran into that often even after I was a professional writer because…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).
MOVIES
filmcourage.com

3 Common Mistakes Beginning Screenwriters Make – Shannan E. Johnson

Film Courage: We touched on some excellent points on the right way to start screenwriting. Let’s talk about the wrong way to start. Writer/Instructor and Script Consultant Shannan E. Johnson (The Professional Pen): I think the wrong way to start is just assuming you know how this thing works. Assuming that you know what screenwriting is and so you don’t have to do any research, that you don’t have to try to hone your craft in any way, that you don’t have to read any screenplays, that you can just wake up and write. Even though I said earlier writing is a part of it, that’s the first thing you want to do, you want to start getting your ideas out to see what they are but then to assume that that’s all it takes is the wrong place to start. It’s also the wrong place to start to assume that you don’t have to know anything about the business. As writers you are your own advocate, you are your business and you’re walking into a business. As much as it’s creative, there’s also the business part of it and so you can have the best screenplays out there but if you don’t know how to play this game of getting into the business, then you’re not going to be in the right mindset. Also assuming that you’re just…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).
ENTERTAINMENT
#Screenwriting
blcklst.com

Video: Eric Roth

Reflections on the screenwriting craft from the screenwriter of Forrest Gump and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Eric Roth is one of the most successful screenwriters in Hollywood today. His writing credits include Forrest Gump, The Horse Whisperer, The Insider, Ali, Munich, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, A Star Is Born, and Dune.
ENTERTAINMENT
blcklst.com

How They Write a Script: Ernest Lehman

Wrote Sabrina, The King and I, North by Northwest, West Side Story, The Sound of Music, and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? among others. Ernest Lehman was one of the most critically lauded and commercially successful screenwriters in Hollywood. In a writing career that spanned three decades, Lehman wrote many notable movies including Sabrina (1954), The King and I (1956), North by Northwest (1959), West Side Story (1961), The Sound of Music (1965), and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966). Lehman was nominated four times for the Best Writing Academy Award and was the recipient of a lifetime achievement award in 2001. Lehman died on July 2, 2005.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

On Writing

“Your characters…are like children. You give birth to these children but you have to send them into the world and then they have to live their own lives. Some people will hate the characters, some people will love them, just like in real life. I like to imagine my characters going out into the world to interact with the readers by themselves. And I’m completely free from that. I just let go.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
IndieWire

Best Screenwriting Books Every Writer Should Read

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Every great movie began as a blank sheet of paper. Before a filmmaker or actor can create onscreen magic, they need something to say. So it should come as no surprise that many directors and performers credit scripts for much of their success. Good screenwriters lay the foundation for the beautiful shots and memorable performances that stick with us throughout our lives. In the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IGN

Friday the 13th Screenwriter Set To Reclaim the Domestic Rights to the Franchise

Friday the 13th screenwriter Victor Miller will reclaim the domestic rights to the iconic horror franchise after scoring a major legal victory. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced on Thursday that Miller had won the copyright termination battle for Friday the 13th. As a result, the domestic rights would be handed over to Miller from the film's producer and director Sean S. Cunningham, who will retain the foreign rights as well as IP derived from its sequels.
MOVIES
Taste of Country

‘Old Yeller’ Star Tommy Kirk Dead at 79

Actor Tommy Kirk, best known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film Old Yeller, has died. The 79-year-old was a teenage star for Disney throughout the '60s, before controversy led to his firing by the studio. The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor and Son of Flubber are...
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Variety Announces 10 Screenwriters to Watch for 2021

Variety has released this year’s list of 10 Screenwriters to Watch. A conversation with the honorees will take place on Oct. 17 at the Mill Valley Film Festival. The magazine will also honor Italian helmer-scribe Paolo Sorrentino (“Hand of God”) with the Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award. The annual 10...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Interview: THE STARLING Screenwriter, Matt Harris, Talks Finding Humor In a Tragic Drama

In the anticipation of Netflix new film "The Starling" which arrives September 24, I recently had the opportunity to interview the screenwriter of this dramedy, Matt Harris. "The Starling" is set after Lilly suffers a loss, a battle with a territorial bird over dominion of her garden provides an unlikely avenue for her grief and the courage to heal her relationships and rediscover her capacity for love. Starring Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy, Academy Award winner Kevin Kline, and Chris O’Dowd and is directed by Theodore Melfi (St. Vincent, Going In Style & Hidden Figures).
MOVIES
Tulsa World

Award-winning Tulsa screenwriter Paul W. Cooper dies

Paul W. Cooper, a Tulsa screenwriter whose underdog story included three Emmy wins, died Sept. 27. He was 74. During a 2019 interview with the Tulsa World, Cooper said his screenwriting career began when he was watching television and a life-changing thought crossed his mind: This doesn’t look so hard to me.
TULSA, OK
wegotthiscovered.com

Sister Act 3 Gets Underway At Disney As Director And Screenwriter Found

Nearly 30 years after Whoopi Goldberg last played the all-singing nun, she’s getting back in the habit for Sister Act 3. Last December, Disney announced the project was officially moving forward, after years of being stuck in development. Now, the threequel is confirmed to be properly underway with the studio finding the film’s director and screenwriter.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

2021 Zero Draft Thirty September Challenge: Day 30

One month. FADE IN to FADE OUT. Creativity meets Productivity. Zero Draft Thirty: Day 30. Write an entire draft of a script in September — FADE IN. FADE OUT. Or any sort of creative goal you have in front of you. Feature length movie screenplay. Original TV pilot. Rewrite a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Marc Pilcher, Emmy-Winning ‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Designer, Dies of COVID-19 at 53

Marc Pilcher, the U.K-based hair and makeup designer who won an Emmy for Bridgerton, has died. He was 53. Pilcher passed away on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 just three weeks after he won the Creative Arts Emmy award for his work on the hit Netflix series, his agent confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions. “It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday,” reads a statement, in part, from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Outfest Sets Fellows For 2021 Screenwriting Lab

Outfest has named the 11 writers selected to participate in the 2021 Screenwriting Lab, which it has partnered on with Netflix via its Fund for Creative Equity, along with 11 Notable Writers it will set up with industry support. Fellows selected for the week-long lab, which kicks off today, include Amanda Kohr (Texts from Your Ex, Episodic), Chris Renfro (One Big Hapa Family, Animated Episodic), Emma McIvor (I Love You Like a Brother, Episodic), Jabari McDonald (Black Mud, Episodic), Kristin Slaney (Agora Borealis, Feature), Lindsay Calleran (Caity, Feature), Natalie Jasmine Harris (Pure, Feature), Nova Cypress Black (The Other Side, Episodic), Oates...
ENTERTAINMENT
blcklst.com

Great Scene: “Network”

“I’m as mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!”. The WGA has an annual honor called The Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award. And even though it’s for writers who work in TV, where Chayefsky ruled during its so-called “Golden Age,” there is no piece of writing that displays Chayefsky’s brilliance than this famous monologue in the movie Network (1976). In this scene, newscaster Howard Beale (Peter Finch) goes on a tirade about contemporary life that is as relevant today as it was over 30 years ago.
TV & VIDEOS

