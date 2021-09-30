Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Release Date, Teaser, Trailer, Plot & Everything We Know So Far

Among the many surprises of The Mandalorian season 2, arguably the most shocking was the reveal that Boba Fett, the Star Wars franchise's most iconic bounty hunter, was not, in fact, rotting at the bottom of the Sarlacc pit as the galaxy's biggest doofus. Portrayed by Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones actor Temuera Morrison—in that case, he was playing the character's father, Jango Fett—Boba burst back into the franchise as an unlikely ally to Pedro Pascal's main Mandalorian, beating the absolute crap out of a Stormtrooper battalion with a stick and reclaiming his Beskar armor in season 2's sixth episode, "The Tragedy," directed by Robert Rodriguez. The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian offered up even more Boba-related surprises, as a mid-credits scene saw the bounty hunter violently claim Jabba the Hutt's throne on Tatooine before a smash-cut to a title: "The Book of Boba Fett."

