CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Outlander Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, Storyline & Everything We Know So Far

By 09:33 AM
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans have been waiting for updates on STARZ’s Outlander. Based on the novel series with the same name by Diana Gabaldon, the historical drama has captured the hearts of many. When it was announced that the show was renewed for another installment, all fans have been raving about is when will it air and what’s going to happen in Outlander Season 6.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Fraser
Person
Sam Heughan
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Person
Diana Gabaldon
epicstream.com

86: Eighty-Six Anime Season 2 Episode 2 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. 86 Season 2 finally premiered this weekend, answering our many questions after the first cour's tragic finale. Thankfully, it didn't stop there but brought other questions for us to ponder on, as it completely changed a fact we took for granted regarding the show's worldbuilding.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

I'll Be Your Night Release Date, Spoilers, Cast: UKISS Jun, NU'EST JR, AB6IX Kim Donghyun, Yoon Ji Sung, And More Attend Script Reading For Upcoming Kdrama

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. The upcoming SBS Kdrama I’ll Be Your Night is continuously creating noise ever since it announced its main cast members and storyline. Recently, the series has launched its own social media account for the imaginary boy band LUNA, which was created for the show.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Squid Game Season 2 Spoilers: Director Plans To Highlight Mastermind Player 001's Past Story

Squid Game has continued to dominate Netflix globally, and although the show has not been renewed yet, director Hwang Dong-hyuk already has plans for the upcoming season. Director Hwang spoke with Radio Times exclusively to address the speculations about Squid Game Season 2. The director teased that Player 001, Oh Il-nam (Oh Yeong-su), will play a massive role despite the character dying in the first season.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Will There Be Another Fast and the Furious Movie? 2021 Updates and Everything We Know So Far

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. If you love cars, action, and family stuff, the Fast and the Furious franchise is definitely the one for you to watch this coming weekend to binge on. It has a total of nine movies plus a spinoff and that could definitely get you a whole day of fun and films with the whole family or group of friends. With so many in the roster already, will there be another? Here is everything we know so far.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlander#Starz#Entertainment Weekly
Collider

'The Book of Boba Fett': Release Window, Cast, Plot, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

Among the many surprises of The Mandalorian season 2, arguably the most shocking was the reveal that Boba Fett, the Star Wars franchise's most iconic bounty hunter, was not, in fact, rotting at the bottom of the Sarlacc pit as the galaxy's biggest doofus. Portrayed by Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones actor Temuera Morrison—in that case, he was playing the character's father, Jango Fett—Boba burst back into the franchise as an unlikely ally to Pedro Pascal's main Mandalorian, beating the absolute crap out of a Stormtrooper battalion with a stick and reclaiming his Beskar armor in season 2's sixth episode, "The Tragedy," directed by Robert Rodriguez. The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian offered up even more Boba-related surprises, as a mid-credits scene saw the bounty hunter violently claim Jabba the Hutt's throne on Tatooine before a smash-cut to a title: "The Book of Boba Fett."
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Blade: October 2022 Release Date Rumor Has Been Dismissed

Ever since it was announced during Marvel's Comic-Con presentation two years ago that Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will be playing Blade, fans have been excited to see him on the big screen. There haven't been many updates about the project until last month when it was reported that Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq has been hired to helm the film.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
epicstream.com

Marvel's Eternals Confirmed To Have Two Storylines

There is a big hubbub being created over Disney’s newest revelation regarding the upcoming Marvel Universe Phase 4 movie Eternals. Recently, news was released that Marvel’s Eternals will have two storylines: one is set in the present, while the other is set in the past. So, how does this storyline...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 13 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Will Kim Seon Ho And Shin Min Ah's Characters Break Up? Hye Jin Likely To Dig The Past Of Du Sik's Past

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 13 is just around the corner, and avid followers of the show could no longer wait to watch it. Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho) and Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) finally admitted their relationship to the people of Gongjin after they tried hiding it for days.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

What If...? Head Writer Hints Phase Four Characters Appearing in Season 2

The MCU animated series What If...? has been giving us an alternative look at some of our favorite characters in the franchise. The eight episodes that have aired so far have been a joy to watch and the individual stories that we saw are expected to tie in at the season finale that is coming this Wednesday. Luckily, a second season has been already commissioned a long time ago and we now have a hint on what we should expect in the next batch of multiversal stories.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy