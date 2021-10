Lee Brice has been out performing some shows for the past few months, singing tracks from his latest album Hey World, including his number-one hit “One Of Them Girls”. Lee admits that it took a bit to get back into the routine of being on the road…especially when he traded his home bed for a bunk on the tour bus, “There are definitely some downsides to getting back out on the road…number one, I had to kind of learn how to sleep on a moving loud bus again, which, you know it’s different cuz you got used to sleeping in the still bed”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO