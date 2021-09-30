“Trips can continue to be started in DC and drive through Arlington but you will no longer be able to end your trip in Arlington.”

Thanks to Jenna (and others) for passing on from Free2Move:. “As you are aware, as part of our Car Sharing service Free2Move offers all members both residential parking and metered parking at no cost to you. Over the past few months we have been working with the City of Arlington to renew our permits to operate in Arlington. Unfortunately, we have not been able to renew the permit and we were notified today by the City of Arlington to cease our operations in the area.