Ashanti Announces She’s Re-Recording Debut Album After Gaining Control Of Her Masters

YoungBoy Never Broke Again hasn’t let his current circumstance keep him from etching his name in the history books, as the incarcerated spitter becomes the first rapper to release No. 1 albums during the past three calendar years (2019, 2020, 2021). The Baton Rouge firebrand joins Taylor Swift as the only two artist in music to have achieved this feat. YoungBoy’s new album, Sincerely, Kentrell, topped the Billboard 200 this week, also making him the third rapper after 2Pac and Lil Wayne to top the chart while serving a prison sentence. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the first hip-hop artist with a...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO