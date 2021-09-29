CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ashanti Announces She’s Re-Recording Debut Album After Gaining Control Of Her Masters

By rebecahjacobs
hotspotatl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshanti is going to re-record her debut album now that she owns her masters. She announced the exciting news during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show this week, following in the footsteps of artists like Taylor Swift in an effort to gain control of her own music. The country-turned-pop star recently re-recorded her debut album, Fearless, after her masters were sold to Scooter Braun.

hotspotatl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Becomes Third Rapper To Release No. 1 Album From Prison

YoungBoy Never Broke Again hasn’t let his current circumstance keep him from etching his name in the history books, as the incarcerated spitter becomes the first rapper to release No. 1 albums during the past three calendar years (2019, 2020, 2021). The Baton Rouge firebrand joins Taylor Swift as the only two artist in music to have achieved this feat. YoungBoy’s new album, Sincerely, Kentrell, topped the Billboard 200 this week, also making him the third rapper after 2Pac and Lil Wayne to top the chart while serving a prison sentence. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the first hip-hop artist with a...
MUSIC
Variety

Taylor Swift Thanks Fans While Accepting Gracie Award for ‘Folklore’ Concert Film: ‘You Continue to Blow Me Away’

Taylor Swift was the recipient of the grand award for special or variety at the 46th annual Gracie Awards, which took place virtually on the Alliance For Women in Media’s Facebook page on Oct. 5. Olympian gymnast Simone Biles presented the award to Swift, which was for the star’s “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” concert film. “It is given to a woman that has made contributions to media that go above and beyond, that shine a spotlight on issues, and display creativity and storytelling,” Biles said when presenting the award to Swift. Biles also took the time to thank Swift for standing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Tamron Hall
Person
Ashanti
Person
Scooter Braun
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: 13 Taylor Swift songs you should give a second chance

In my opinion, Taylor Swift is one of the most prolific artists of the century. Between being an activist, artist and icon, it’s easy to overlook some of her songs. Here is a list of 13 tunes – her favorite number – that deserve more love and consideration:. “It’s Nice...
MUSIC
wmleader.com

Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded Red Album Gets New Release Date

——— We are never ever prepared for this kind of announcement—like, ever. On Friday, June 18, Taylor Swift surprised fans when she shared a big announcement on Twitter. As it turns out, the Grammy winner is set to release a re-recorded album of Red. on November 19. “I’ve always said...
MUSIC
Popculture

Ashanti Drops Massive Music News Ahead of Debut Album's 20th Anniversary

Grammy award winner Ashanti has announced some major music news, sharing that she's now the owner of all of her masters and is now preparing to independently re-record her 2002 debut studio LP. "I first signed to a record label when I was 14 years old," she said in an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. "Then see how things have changed so far. It is very important to have a conceptual understanding of what to sign."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters
loudersound.com

Courtney LaPlante reveals “mental breakdown” while recording Spiritbox’s debut album

Spiritbox have emerged as one of the break-through acts of 2021, with the post-metalcore band’s acclaimed debut album, Eternal Blue, debuting on America’s Billboard 200 chart at number 13 last month. But as vocalist Courtney LaPlante admits in the current issue of Metal Hammer, making the album was “physically and mentally exhausting”, an intense and emotionally raw experience which took a toll upon her mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
allkpop.com

T-ara's Qri announces her solo debut

The 34 year old Qri announced her solo debut on her Instagram with a single titled SURI SURI. The single is set to be released on September 26, 2021. So six of them already have their solo debut 😍 so proud of them . 🌻. 3. kailaluvskpop649 pts. 7 hours...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Yeasayer’s Anand Wilder announces debut solo album, shares “Delirium Passes”

Yeasayer broke up two years ago, and now co-vocalist Anand Wilder is launching a solo career. His debut solo album, I Don’t Know My Words, is due in 2022 via Last Gang, and in a new interview with Stereogum, he says "I was listening to a lot of Fairport Convention and that kind of stuff [while making the record]. Poly Styrene — her solo album Translucence. As far as contemporary stuff, I really love Aldous Harding and Cate Le Bon."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
loudersound.com

Raven Bush: the albums that shaped my debut solo record

Former Syd Arthur multi-instrumentalist Raven Bush recently released his debut solo album Fall Into Noise through PRAH Recordings. Away from the Canterbury specialists, Bush has explored more rhythmic and electronica areas of music more akin to his work as a producer and collaborator with artists like Ghostpoet and Mica Levi, on an album described by Prog as featuring "a welcome variety in between the glistening orbiting of percussive sequencers and vertiginous chord sequences".
THEATER & DANCE
upsetmagazine.com

Like Pacific have announced a new album, 'Control My Sanity'

Like Pacific have announced a new album, 'Control My Sanity'. News of the full-length, set for release on 3rd December via Pure Noise Records, comes alongside a video for the record's opening track, 'Ketamine Jesus'. “Going into this record we knew we wanted to play with our sound a bit...
MUSIC
jammin1057.com

Kash Doll Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Congrats to Kash Doll as she announced she is pregnant with her first child!. The Detroit rapper informed her followers of the good news as she posted maternity photos to Instagram. The “For Everybody” rapper captioned the stunning photos of herself in both black-and-white copies draped in a bronze fabric,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Taylor Swift Was a Bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's Wedding

Lena Dunham's wedding was a fairytale, and Taylor Swift was there to witness the magic as one of her bridesmaids. The Girls TV series creator married British-Peruvian musician Luis Felber in an intimate ceremony at the Union Club in London's Soho neighborhood. Swift wasn't the only celebrity guest in attendance: Vogue's Instagram post from the couple's magical day showed the "Wildest Dreams" singer sitting with comedian Jerrod Carmichael and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman at a table with cakes, with Swift toasting the newlyweds with her pinky up.
CELEBRITIES
djmag.com

Parris announces debut album, 'Soaked In Indigo Moonlight'

Parris has shared details of his debut album, 'Soaked In Indigo Moonlight'. Set for release on 19th November, the 10-track album marks Parris' first solo outing on can you feel the sun, the label he runs with Call Super, following a number of collaborative records with his label co-founder. The...
MUSIC
nprillinois.org

On Debut Album, Mickey Guyton Remembers Her Name

"From the moment I walked into town I was definitely not your usual country singer," says Mickey Guyton, who has spent the last 10 years in Nashville making her name as an artist, despite pushback. "There were a lot of times where I was trying so hard to prove to my peers and prove to this industry that I am country."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy