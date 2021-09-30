CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

All Woke Up: Separate but equitable

By All Posts by Empower Wisconsin
empowerwisconsin.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Woke love to characterize their enemies as purveyors of “Jim Crow” laws, even as they feverishly work to divide and separate Americans. And separate but equal comes home to roost again in Madison — this time at Wisconsin’s flagship university. UW-Madison has hired nine new mental health providers, three...

empowerwisconsin.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

If Larry Elder wins, he will ban schools teaching that little white boys and girls are oppressors, little black boys and girls are eternal victims

Larry Elder, the frontrunner among California Republicans vying to become governor through a recall election, would support legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, he told Fox News during in an interview. "My preference is for local school boards to decide what the curriculum is, but I think this...
EDUCATION
Fox News

Pennsylvania students want classmate banned from campus for opposing pronoun policy

A group of Point Park University students in Pittsburgh launched a petition to have their fellow classmate banned from campus after he criticized the school's pronoun policy. Campus Reform Correspondent and Point Park University student Logan Dubil was met with a petition from his classmates to school administrators that demanded his removal from campus for criticizing the university's "Misgendering, Pronoun Misuse, and Deadnaming Policy," which Fox News previously reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

This Kansas senator wants to stifle talk of systemic racism — never mind the research

The exchange was tense and confusing, taking up several perplexing minutes during a Sept. 22 hearing. Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, chairman of the Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight, heard something he didn’t like during the day’s testimony, which focused on maternal health. “That terminology of racism is being thrown around […] The post This Kansas senator wants to stifle talk of systemic racism — never mind the research appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Newswise

Equitable Primary Care in the Community

What: A panel of experts experienced in providing health care to underserved Chicagoans and designing programs that fit community needs will discuss the challenges involved in primary care in Chicago’s most at-risk communities. The virtual summit launches an unprecedented partnership between Rush University Graduate College and IIT Institute of Design...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
threatpost.com

Women, Minorities Are Hacked More Than Others

Income level, education and being part of a disadvantaged population all contribute to cybercrime outcomes, a survey suggests. Lower-income and vulnerable populations are disproportionally affected by cybercrime, according to a new survey, which uncovered that demographics play a big role in how often individuals are targeted. The survey results released...
SOCIETY
Norristown Times Herald

Ralliers support equitable funding for schools

WEST CHESTER — About three dozen proponents for fair funding of public schools rallied during Thursday evening’s vigil at the Historic Courthouse. Ralliers have been holding signs high weekly in advance of a historic school funding court case starting in front of Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer on Nov. 12 in Harrisburg.
WEST CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Madison West High School#Segregation#Americans#Uw Madison#The College Fix
The 74

Arts Education Can Bolster Students' Social and Emotional Well-Being

As children make their way back into physical classrooms after an unprecedented year of virtual education, parents and educators must ask a crucial question: What can be done to help returning students cope with feelings of anxiety, depression and powerlessness? One avenue for encouraging children’s personal wellness is a return to arts education, whose far-ranging […]
EDUCATION
TheAtlantaVoice

COVID Safety, Deaths Cloud School Year for Parents

WASHINGTON ––– As schools continue to adapt to classroom life amid the coronavirus pandemic, parents are divided.     Some parents want their children in the classroom, which has proven best for learning for most students. Others want their children safer at home with virtual learning, despite the difficulties it poses.    In Memphis, Jacquelyn Yarbrough wanted her 12-year-old daughter, Tealy, back in the classroom.  So, she enrolled […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Boston

Cambridge School Committee Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Students

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A COVID-19 vaccine mandate is coming for students in Cambridge. The Cambridge School Committee voted six to one Tuesday night in favor of a vaccine mandate for students that will go into effect November 22. The mandate will apply to all eligible children 12 and older. Students who are eligible to get the vaccine, but choose not to can still attend school, but they won’t be allowed to take part in extra-curricular activities, like sports, student government, performing arts, school clubs and school-sponsored social events. (WBZ-TV graphic) Cambridge Superintendent Victoria Greer asked the school committee to approve this mandate, writing in part, “we cannot sit by and let the virus destroy the futures of our young people who have already experienced such a negative impact on their academic, social and emotional development.” Greer said the mandate will be expanded for younger students once a vaccine has been approved for children under 12. Last week, the Amherst school district became the first in Massachusetts to approve a vaccine mandate for students.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Idaho Capital Sun

FBI to investigate threats made against school board members, teachers

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has directed the FBI to meet with local governments and law enforcement to discuss strategies for dealing with increasing threats to teachers and school board members spurred by a largely conservative backlash against discussions of race in public schools. “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run […] The post FBI to investigate threats made against school board members, teachers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
EDUCATION
New Jersey Monitor

FBI to investigate threats made against school board members, teachers

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has directed the FBI to meet with local governments and law enforcement to discuss strategies for dealing with increasing threats to teachers and school board members spurred by a conservative backlash against discussions of race in public schools. “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter […] The post FBI to investigate threats made against school board members, teachers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
EDUCATION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

FBI to investigate threats made against school board members, teachers

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has directed the FBI to meet with local governments and law enforcement to discuss strategies for dealing with increasing threats to teachers and school board members spurred by a conservative backlash against classroom discussions of race. “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our […] The post FBI to investigate threats made against school board members, teachers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy