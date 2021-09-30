The Smash Burgers At This Unique Little Hamburger Joint In West Virginia Are Cheap And Delicious

Point Pleasant, West Virginia. A river city – times two. A spot where history and outdoor recreation intertwine. Home of Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Home to Mothman. Home to charming shops, detailed murals, plenty of friendly faces… and 1st & Main Burgers & Fries.

Tucked away in a little building that resembles a captain's quarters just across the street from the River Museum and caddy corner to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, is a burger joint.

And though it looks small, it packs a mighty punch in terms of flavor. Welcome to 1st & Main Burgers & Fries. Come hungry. Leave happy.

Featuring a limited take-out menu of a variety of quarter-pound burgers, fries, hot dogs, and drinks, 1st & Main Burgers & Fries is the perfect stop for a quick, delicious, affordable meal while you're exploring Point Pleasant.

Although new menu items are still being added on a regular basis, don't expect dozens of menu options when you order - you don't need that many. You just need a handful of really good, delicious choices, which is exactly what you'll get here, with most menu items coming in at $5 or less.

Though charmingly unique, the building that houses this burger joint can be a little hard to spot. If you're having trouble, look for the giant paddle wheels in the back of the restaurant. Those are harder to miss.

Order at the window, and then enjoy your meal on the back patio of the restaurant (in view of the paddle wheels)...

... or take a short stroll diagonally across the street to the picnic tables along the river, set under the shade of the massive oaks at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.

As you might have guessed, you can find 1st & Main Burgers & Fries on the corner of 1st Street and Main Street in Point Pleasant.Either way, you'll be glad you tried the smash burgers from 1st & Main Burgers & Fries!

