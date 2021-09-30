Friday Forecast: Predicting 10 Toledo-area games for Week 7

Each week, The Blade sports department’s Steve Junga, Mark Monroe, Kyle Rowland, Corey Crisan, and Ron Seibel predict winners for 10 of what are expected to be the closest high school football games in the Toledo area.

Last week, Junga, Crisan, Monroe, and Seibel all went 8-2, while Rowland went 7-3.

For the season, Junga is 25-5, Rowland and Seibel are both 23-7, Monroe is 22-8, while Crisan is 20-10.

Here are the predictions for this week.

WOODWARD (0-6) AT BOWSHER (0-6)

■ Junga: Bowsher, 32-20

■ Rowland: Bowsher, 12-6

■ Crisan: Bowsher, 16-10

■ Monroe: Bowsher, 17-8

■ Seibel: Bowsher, 24-7

ST. FRANCIS (3-3) AT FINDLAY (3-3)

■ Junga: Findlay, 28-27

■ Rowland: Findlay, 34-27

■ Crisan: Findlay, 22-12

■ Monroe: Findlay, 38-35

■ Seibel: Findlay, 34-18

ANTHONY WAYNE (4-2) AT PERRYSBURG (4-2)

■ Junga: Perrysburg, 28-24

■ Rowland: Anthony Wayne, 27-21

■ Crisan: Perrysburg, 28-25

■ Monroe: Perrysburg, 35-34

■ Seibel: Anthony Wayne, 27-21

SPRINGFIELD (0-5) AT NAPOLEON (1-5)

■ Junga: Napoleon, 26-14

■ Rowland: Napoleon, 35-13

■ Crisan: Napoleon, 20-13

■ Monroe: Springfield, 17-14

■ Seibel: Springfield, 17-13

EASTWOOD (6-0) AT ELMWOOD (4-1)

■ Junga: Eastwood, 28-22

■ Rowland: Eastwood, 28-16

■ Crisan: Eastwood, 35-24

■ Monroe: Eastwood, 28-21

■ Seibel: Eastwood, 31-28

GENOA (3-3) AT LAKE (2-4)

■ Junga: Lake, 33-24

■ Rowland: Genoa, 34-21

■ Crisan: Genoa, 21-17

■ Monroe: Lake, 21-14

■ Seibel: Lake, 34-27

BRYAN (3-3) AT LIBERTY CENTER (4-2)

■ Junga: Liberty Center, 30-21

■ Rowland: Bryan, 28-27

■ Crisan: Liberty Center, 28-27

■ Monroe: Liberty Center, 30-27

■ Seibel: Liberty Center, 28-24

PATRICK HENRY (5-1) AT WAUSEON (4-2)

■ Junga: Wauseon, 24-21

■ Rowland: Patrick Henry, 30-21

■ Crisan: Wauseon, 17-14

■ Monroe: Wauseon, 17-14

■ Seibel: Patrick Henry, 27-24

CARDINAL STRITCH (3-1) AT OTTAWA HILLS (4-2)

■ Junga: Ottawa Hills, 28-13

■ Rowland: Ottawa Hills, 23-7

■ Crisan: Ottawa Hills, 25-18

■ Monroe: Ottawa Hills, 17-6

■ Seibel: Ottawa Hills, 34-31

ARLINGTON (5-1) AT McCOMB (5-1)

■ Junga: McComb, 21-14

■ Rowland: McComb, 42-14

■ Crisan: McComb, 30-20

■ Monroe: McComb, 56-48

■ Seibel: McComb, 31-20