CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Friday Forecast: Predicting 10 Toledo-area games for Week 7

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27N43G_0cCpdv3600

Each week, The Blade sports department’s Steve Junga, Mark Monroe, Kyle Rowland, Corey Crisan, and Ron Seibel predict winners for 10 of what are expected to be the closest high school football games in the Toledo area.

Last week, Junga, Crisan, Monroe, and Seibel all went 8-2, while Rowland went 7-3.

For the season, Junga is 25-5, Rowland and Seibel are both 23-7, Monroe is 22-8, while Crisan is 20-10.

Here are the predictions for this week.

WOODWARD (0-6) AT BOWSHER (0-6)
Junga: Bowsher, 32-20
Rowland: Bowsher, 12-6
Crisan: Bowsher, 16-10
Monroe: Bowsher, 17-8
Seibel: Bowsher, 24-7

ST. FRANCIS (3-3) AT FINDLAY (3-3)
Junga: Findlay, 28-27
Rowland: Findlay, 34-27
Crisan: Findlay, 22-12
Monroe: Findlay, 38-35
Seibel: Findlay, 34-18

ANTHONY WAYNE (4-2) AT PERRYSBURG (4-2)
Junga: Perrysburg, 28-24
Rowland: Anthony Wayne, 27-21
Crisan: Perrysburg, 28-25
Monroe: Perrysburg, 35-34
Seibel: Anthony Wayne, 27-21

SPRINGFIELD (0-5) AT NAPOLEON (1-5)
Junga: Napoleon, 26-14
Rowland: Napoleon, 35-13
Crisan: Napoleon, 20-13
Monroe: Springfield, 17-14
Seibel: Springfield, 17-13

EASTWOOD (6-0) AT ELMWOOD (4-1)
Junga: Eastwood, 28-22
Rowland: Eastwood, 28-16
Crisan: Eastwood, 35-24
Monroe: Eastwood, 28-21
Seibel: Eastwood, 31-28

GENOA (3-3) AT LAKE (2-4)
Junga: Lake, 33-24
Rowland: Genoa, 34-21
Crisan: Genoa, 21-17
Monroe: Lake, 21-14
Seibel: Lake, 34-27

BRYAN (3-3) AT LIBERTY CENTER (4-2)
Junga: Liberty Center, 30-21
Rowland: Bryan, 28-27
Crisan: Liberty Center, 28-27
Monroe: Liberty Center, 30-27
Seibel: Liberty Center, 28-24

PATRICK HENRY (5-1) AT WAUSEON (4-2)
Junga: Wauseon, 24-21
Rowland: Patrick Henry, 30-21
Crisan: Wauseon, 17-14
Monroe: Wauseon, 17-14
Seibel: Patrick Henry, 27-24

CARDINAL STRITCH (3-1) AT OTTAWA HILLS (4-2)
Junga: Ottawa Hills, 28-13
Rowland: Ottawa Hills, 23-7
Crisan: Ottawa Hills, 25-18
Monroe: Ottawa Hills, 17-6
Seibel: Ottawa Hills, 34-31

ARLINGTON (5-1) AT McCOMB (5-1)
Junga: McComb, 21-14
Rowland: McComb, 42-14
Crisan: McComb, 30-20
Monroe: McComb, 56-48
Seibel: McComb, 31-20

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Van Buren places second in Division II girls golf district tournament

FINDLAY — Van Buren claimed one of the four state tournament spots up for grabs Monday in the Division II girls golf district tournament at Sycamore Springs Golf Course. The Black Knights, who finished eighth in last year’s state tournament, finished second at 347, four shots behind district champion Lima Central Catholic. Joslyn Hunt shot 80 for a fourth-place individual finish to pace Van Buren, with Claire Recker’s 84 (tied for seventh individually), Ali Bishop’s 86 (tied for ninth individually), and Maggie Wehrle’s 97 rounding out the team score.
FINDLAY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Wayne, OH
City
Ottawa Hills, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Findlay, OH
City
Wauseon, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Mccomb, OH
City
Genoa, OH
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Arlington, OH
City
Ottawa, OH
City
Springfield, OH
Toledo, OH
Football
The Blade

Daily Log: 10/05

Sarah and Andrew Dysard, Delta, Ohio, boy, Oct. 4. Kaitlin Herrera, Oregon, girl, Oct. 2. Keron Davis, Toledo, girl, Sept. 30. Amy Dutcher, Swanton, boy, Sept. 30. Alicia Rybeck and Justin Murray, Metamora, Ohio, boy, Sept. 30.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Opening lines: Bowling Green favored by 13 against Akron

As far as the oddsmakers go, the needle is starting to swing in the direction of the Bowling Green State University football team. In odds posted Sunday by the FanDuel sportsbook, the Falcons (2-3, 0-1 Mid-American Conference) are 13-point favorites in Saturday’s home contest against Akron (1-4, 0-1). The over/under line for the noon start Saturday is 45, with the game streaming on ESPN+.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
Person
Anthony Wayne
The Blade

Walleye sign high-scoring ECHL forward Matt Berry

The Toledo Walleye have signed Matt Berry, a forward who has averaged nearly a point per game in the ECHL in five seasons. Berry, a native of Canton, Mich., has amassed 165 points in 171 career ECHL contests. Berry has scored 67 goals to go along with 98 assists. The 29-year-old has played for Utah, Florida, and Kalamazoo in the ECHL. He has also a plus-minus rating of plus-54 in those games.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Woodward
The Blade

Rodriguez grand slam lifts Mud Hens to win over St. Paul

Aderlin Rodriguez hit a grand slam and Riley Greene had a two-run home run as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated St. Paul 8-2 on Friday at Fifth Third Field. Rodriguez hit his 29th homer of the season in the seventh inning to bring his season-RBI total to 91.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy